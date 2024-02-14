Trusted Industry Expert, Playing With Sticks, Approves Bean Stock 2.0

LOVELAND, CO – February 14, 2024 – Respected adventure gear expert Playing With Sticks has given his seal of approval to Bean Trailer’s game-changing new off-road camper – the Bean Stock 2.0. In his recent YouTube video, Playing With Sticks praised the Bean Stock 2.0 as “the best budget-friendly teardrop trailer I’ve seen yet.”

Watch his review here.

The expert’s glowing endorsement comes on the heels of Bean Trailer’s launch of the Bean Stock 2.0 – the only premium one-piece fiberglass teardrop trailer starting at an affordable price.

Bean Stock 2.0 Off-Road Trailer

Built with Bean’s legendary quality and durability, the Bean Stock 2.0 sets a new standard for affordable adventure. Its lightweight, aerodynamic fiberglass shell – made in one seamless piece – delivers better protection against the elements while enabling small and midsize SUVs to comfortably tow it off-grid.

“We’re thrilled that respected experts like Playing With Sticks recognize the Bean Stock 2.0 as a game-changing option for outdoor enthusiasts on a budget,” said Mark Harling, President of Bean Trailer. “With prices starting under $16,000, this capable and comfortable teardrop finally makes premium fiberglass trailers accessible for almost any adventure seeker.”

Fiberglass Build Sets New Standard for Durability & Affordability

While most competitors rely on plywood shells covered with aluminum skin, the Bean Stock 2.0 bucks convention with an innovative one-piece fiberglass body. The proprietary composite material delivers extreme impact resistance while remaining lightweight enough for vehicles like the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 to tow with ease.

Fiberglass also provides a waterproof, leak-free shelter that protects occupants and gear on rugged terrain. And its smooth, gelcoat finish resists dents and damage more effectively than aluminum – keeping Bean Stock 2.0 trailers looking pristine after years of off-grid use.

“Fiberglass changes everything,” said Harling. “It’s far tougher than traditional materials, weatherproof, and requires almost no maintenance. We’re proud to be challenging the status quo and making premium trailers more accessible to regular adventure seekers.”

Perfect for Extended Off-Grid Excursions

In his glowing review, Playing With Sticks praised innovations like Bean Stock 2.0’s rear hatch-free design and easy-access side galley. Together, they create a convenient, clutter-free interior perfect for extended trips off the beaten path.

“With the new side prep area, single rear door and open layout, the Bean Stock 2.0 has plenty of room for storage while eliminating leaks and potential failure points,” he said. “It’s perfectly outfitted for off-grid camping and quick overnight getaways.”

Tough enough for off-road, but comfortable enough to call home, Bean believes its new Bean Stock 2.0 trailer will inspire more people to get outside and explore the open road.

“The Bean Stock 2.0 makes premium fiberglass trailers affordable and accessible,” said Harling. “We can’t wait to see where our customers take it next.”

Bean Stock 2.0 Specifications:

Shell Material: Fiberglass

Length: 10ft 6in

Width: 6ft 5in

Interior Height: 4ft 2in

Unloaded Vehicle Weight: 850 lbs

GVWR: 1,500 lbs

Learn more or order today at www.beantrailer.com.

About Bean Trailer

Bean Trailer is the industry leader in adventure-ready teardrop trailers, proudly made in the USA. We build every trailer to order in Loveland, Colorado using the most durable materials and construction methods available. Our trailers are designed for off-grid durability, ease of use, and years of maintenance-free camping trips. To learn more, visit www.beantrailer.com.

