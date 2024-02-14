Levi & Korsinsky Notifies BioNTech SE Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BNTX

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BioNTech SE ("BioNTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BNTX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BioNTech investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BNTX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for and/or the commercial prospects of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Company in collaboration with Pfizer ; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BioNTech during the relevant time frame, you have until March 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

