AB985 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2024-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to amend 154.30 (8) (d) 2.; to repeal and recreate 244.05; and to create 140.147, 154.03 (1) (e), 154.03 (3), 154.30 (8m), 155.10 (3) and 853.03 (2) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: electronic and remote witnessing and notarization of estate planning documents.