Passenger Car Seat Market Estimated to Reach US$ 43.6 Billion in 2024, Projected to Grow US$ 50.4 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth in the passenger car seat market is driven by increased vehicle sales worldwide, especially due to increased demand for full-size SUVs requiring seven seats. Growing passenger car production, an increase in demand for cabin comfort & demand for full-size SUVs has led to the bucket seat segment occupying the leading position in this segment.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passenger car seat market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 43.6 billion in 2024, driven by emerging markets and demographics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 1.5% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of US$ 50.4 billion by 2034.



Car seat manufacturers are exploring ways to offer personalized seating experiences tailored to individual preferences, with advancements in technology, which include customizable seat settings, memory functions, and integration with biometric sensors to optimize comfort and support for different passengers.

Continuous innovations in materials science are enabling the development of lighter, stronger, and more durable materials for car seat construction, which includes the use of advanced textiles, composite materials, and nano coatings to enhance performance, comfort, and longevity while reducing environmental impact.

Car seat manufacturers are integrating features such as built-in screens, USB charging ports, and wireless connectivity options, to enhance the passenger experience and cater to modern lifestyle preferences, as in car entertainment and connectivity become increasingly important for consumers.

The increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles presents unique challenges and opportunities for car seat manufacturers. Electric vehicles, in particular, require innovative seat designs to accommodate battery packs, optimize interior space, and maintain overall vehicle efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global passenger car seat market was valued at US$ 42.5 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

By seat type, the bucket segment accounts for a CAGR of 1.3% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.8 billion during the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

“Advancements in rapid prototyping and manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and digital simulation tools, are enabling car seat manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles, optimize designs, and reduce time to market for new seating solutions,” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the passenger car seat market are

Adient plc

Faurecia (Groupe PSA)

Lear Corporation

Aisin Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

Magna International, Inc.

TS TECH Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

NHK Spring Co., Ltd

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

Gentherm Incorporated

Recent Development

In 2023, Faurecia introduced the zero gravity captain chair tailored specifically for the Chinese market, which offers advanced well-being features coupled with unparalleled comfort and relaxation. Developed by Faurecia's team in China, the chair combines local consumer insights with the expertise of the company in seating and wellbeing solutions.



Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 43.6 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 50.4 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 1.5% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Segmentation Analysis of the Passenger Car Seat Market

Seat Type:

Bucket

Split/Bench

Technology:

Powered Seats

Standard Seats

Heated Seats

Powered, Heated and Memory Seats

Powered, Heated and Ventilated Seats

Powered, Heated, Ventilated, Massage, and Memory Seats

Trim Material:

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

Fabric and Foam



Component Type:

Seat Belt

Seat Frame and Structure

Armrest

Pneumatic System

Seat Headrest

Side/Curtain Airbag

Seat Recliner and Height Adjuster

Others



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

