Attorney General Josh Stein Appeals Duke Energy Rate Increase

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today appealed the North Carolina Utilities Commission’s decision to grant a rate increase to Duke Energy Carolinas.

“Every dollar matters for North Carolina families,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Yet, Duke Energy’s rate increase is too high. So, I’m asking the Court to side with North Carolina’s ratepayers and to reject this rate increase.”

If the North Carolina Supreme Court does not rule in favor of Attorney General Stein, the Commission’s order would result in a net overall increase in rates of approximately 15 percent for consumers. An increase of that magnitude means that in three years, a typical ratepayer will be paying approximately $20 more per month for their utility bill.

A copy of the notice of appeal is available here.

###