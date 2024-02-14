FBLA Partners with FICO to Improve Student Financial Literacy

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, announced a partnership with global analytics software leader FICO to promote student understanding of the importance of financial health and credit scores.

FICO will provide FBLA members and advisers with micro courses on topics such as the basics of credit and how credit scores impact financial health. The company will also be an exhibitor and present workshops for middle school, high school, and college students and their teachers at FBLA’s National Leadership Conference in Orlando from June 24-July 2.

FICO’s Score a Better Future credit education program aims to help students better understand the idea of credit and how it can help them achieve their financial goals. Specifically, FICO aims to:

Inspire financial interest and awareness.

Recommend modern, practical solutions and tools that enable young people to take charge of their finances early and adopt healthy financial behaviors for a lifetime.

Empower educators with the tools they need to prepare students for successful credit management and financial independence.

Develop the information students need to achieve a foundational understanding of credit and FICO® Scores.

“Our partnership with FICO will provide FBLA’s members with tremendous educational resources to help them understand the importance of credit before they enter the workforce and set them up for success financially,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Giving our students these tools to complement their classroom curriculum and improve their financial literacy will allow them to be better informed and more in control of their financial futures.”

“FICO has a long-standing commitment to credit education and financial literacy,” said Julie May, vice president and general manager of Scores at FICO. “As a previous member of FBLA, on behalf of FICO, I am thrilled we have the opportunity to work directly with the future generation of business leaders and look forward to equipping them with valuable information and tools that drive and inspire financial success.”

To learn more about FBLA’s partnership with FICO, visit fbla.org/portfolio-items/fico.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org