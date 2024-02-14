Limitless X Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-1

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Inc (OTCQB: VYBE) stands as an omnipresent consumer packaged goods enterprise, focusing on the creation and provision of products under the 'Look Good, Feel Great' theme within the nutrition and beauty sectors, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to public offering of its common stock.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Additionally, the company has strong relationships with multiple underwriters but is not bound to any contract at this time and a final decision will be announced at a later date.

Limitless X’s Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur commented, “This strategic move towards securing a national exchange listing is a pivotal step in our corporate evolution. It aims to amplify the visibility of our brand and company while creating more opportunities for our product portfolio. We're confident it will benefit current stakeholders and attract new ones, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional shareholder value.”

Limitless X is a multinational consumer packaged goods company that specializes in developing and offering 'Look Good, Feel Great' products (in the nutrition and beauty industry) through direct response advertising and our distinctive and highly successful celebrity-backed brand awareness strategies. We possess unique capabilities to greatly enhance the reputation and impact of brands, due to our extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and our successful track record in launching new consumer products.

