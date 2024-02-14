Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum invites delegates for its next 2024-2026 cycle

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum has opened a new call for delegates of the Forum for the 2024-2026 cycle.

Every two years, the EaP CSF launches a call for delegates, to which organisations from the six Eastern Partner countries and European member states are invited to apply.

Throughout their mandate, selected delegates will become part of a select group of prominent civil society organisations engaged in the Eastern Partnership region. They will gain exclusive access to the EaP CSF’s EaP Civil Society Summit, attended by over 300 participants among stakeholders, donors, and civil society representatives. They will have the chance to connect and actively engage in annual working groups and General Assembly meetings. Together, they will advocate for shared goals, collaborate on regional projects, influence official events within the Eastern Partnership policy framework, gain exclusive access to funding and capacity-building opportunities, and take part in various other activities organised by the Forum.

The EaP CSF invites non-governmental organisations to submit their applications via the dedicated form available here. You can submit your application in either English or Russian but preferably in English.

The deadline for applications is 10 March 2024.

