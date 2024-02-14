Secretary of State’s Website Recognized as 2023 Notable State Document by South Carolina State Library

(Columbia, SC) — Secretary of State Mark Hammond is pleased to announce that the Secretary of State’s website has been recognized by the South Carolina State Library as one of Notable State Documents of 2023.

Each year, the South Carolina State Library recognizes several government documents published by state agencies, including monographs, serials, websites, and apps. Annual winners of the Notable State Documents award represent some of the most informative documents produced by South Carolina state agencies.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the State Library for our website,” said Secretary Hammond. “Our office strives to ensure that our website is useful, informative, and easily accessible. In addition, we continuously seek to improve and expand online filing options for customers.” The Secretary of State’s website offers online filing portals for businesses, charitable organizations, professional fundraisers, raffles, Uniform Commercial Code filings, and notaries public.

The South Carolina State Library recognizes the winners of the Notable State Documents awards in honor of Freedom of Information Day, which is held on March 16. The State Library will present the awards to the winning agencies on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM. For more information on the Notable State Document awards and a list of the other 2023 recipients, please see the South Carolina State Library’s press release.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov