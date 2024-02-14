High Voltage Equipment Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 268.0 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Renewable Energy Propels High Voltage Equipment Demand, Paving the Way for a Potential US$ 268.0 billion Market by 2034. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in the United States. Some factors influencing the growth of the market in the country are Enterprises in the power sector are focused on collaboration to broaden the scope of the market in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high voltage equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 126.1 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to progress at a healthy rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 7.8%. By 2034, the value of the market is forecasted to inflate to US$ 268.0 Billion.



As with other power generation and distribution equipment, much of the demand for high voltage equipment comes from the need for power distribution. As the demand for electricity increases day by day, the application of high voltage equipment is also rising. With a focus on supplying power to remote areas, high voltage equipment has an even bigger role to play in power distribution.

Apart from power distribution, there are other applications of high voltage equipment that are contributing to the market’s growth. The use of high voltage equipment in the medical sector for X-rays is aiding in the market’s development. Usage of this equipment in the military sector is also boosting the profile of the high voltage equipment market.

With new sources of energy being developed at an increasing pace, high voltage equipment is proving useful for the distribution of such energy. The equipment is also being utilized for research purposes. Thus, the scientific application of the equipment is driving market demand.

“With sustainability concerns on the rise, renewable energy is an area of focus for both private and public players. High voltage equipment facilitate the distribution of renewable energy to commercial buildings and residences. Thus, the use of high voltage equipment for renewable energy distribution represents a compelling opportunity for investors,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the High Voltage Equipment Market

The high voltage equipment industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 126.1 billion in 2024.

Circuit breakers are the most common type of equipment in the market. From 2024 to 2034, circuit breakers are forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 7.5%.

HV-Up to 200kV voltage leads in the voltage level segment. For the forecast period, HV-Up to 200kV voltage is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.3%.

China is one of the most promising countries in the high voltage equipment market. The CAGR for the market in China over the forecast period is anticipated to be 9.7%.

Japan and South Korea are other Asian countries poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for markets in Japan and South Korea is set to be 9.0% and 5.3%, respectively.

The high voltage equipment industry is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in the United States over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the High Voltage Equipment Market:

ABB Ltd. Siemens AG Larsen & Toubro Limited General Electric Company Honeywell International, Inc. Rockwell Automation, Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Mitsubishi Electric

Recent Developments in the High Voltage Equipment Market

In January 2024, LS Electrical signed an agreement to provide US$90 million worth of power equipment to a renewable energy site in the United States.

In May 2023, Toshiba launched the TCR1HF series of LDO regulators.

Key Segmentation



By Equipment Type:

Circuit Breaker

Disconnector

Insulator

Switchgear

Surge Arrester

Battery Set

Capacitors and Filters

Control Equipment

Switches

Others

By Voltage Level:

HV-Up to 200kV Voltage

EHV-200 to 800kV Voltage

HVDC-500kV Voltage

UHV-800kV & Above

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

