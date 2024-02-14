Senator Cramer Announces Mobile Office Hours in Kindred and Lisbon

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Kindred and Lisbon on Tuesday, February 27.

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them,” said Senator Cramer. “Having members of my staff in Kindred and Lisbon will give North Dakotans more chances to explore solutions to the problems they face with people who are in a position to help.”

Individuals from the Kindred and Lisbon areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.

Mobile Office Hours – Tuesday, February 27

Kindred City Hall

31 5th Ave N

Kindred

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

204 5th Ave W

Lisbon

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Constituents should contact Senator Cramer’s Constituent Services Representative, Reid Kemp, Reid_Kemp@cramer.senate.gov, for more information.

For press inquiries, please contact Abbey Schieffer at Abbey_Schieffer@cramer.senate.gov.