GEORGIA, February 13 - Atlanta, GA – At the direction of Governor Brian P. Kemp, the Georgia National Guard will deploy additional troops to the U.S. southern border to provide additional support to the Texas Guard in its mission to prevent the free flow of illegal migrants and threats to public safety from entering the country, known as Operation Lone Star. This deployment follows Governor Kemp's trip to the border earlier this month -- his fifth since taking office -- where he was briefed by officials on the crisis and the ongoing efforts by multiple states to step in where the federal government is failing to act. Georgia has had the longest continuous presence of guardsmen on the southern border of any state, beginning in 2019 when Governor Kemp took office.

"Because of Joe Biden's failure to address the crisis at the southern border, every state is now a border state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "That's why Georgia is once again stepping up to help do what the White House and Democrats in Congress refuse to do - secure our southern border. As I recently told Governor Greg Abbott, Texas has Georgia's support and we stand ready to provide additional resources in the effort to keep Americans safe."

The contingent of Georgia guardsmen are expected to deploy in the Spring of this year and will be comprised of those with engineering, mechanical, and general purpose skills. While deployed, they will assist in the construction of a forward command post on the Texas border with Mexico. Georgia Guard leadership will work closely work with Texas Guard leadership in the coming weeks to tailor the mission in accordance with Texas' official request for assistance and the evolving conditions on the border.

"The Biden administration's complete and total failure to secure our border has left our nation and our home state unsafe, while drugs continue to pour in across the border," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "More families are ripped apart due to substance abuse, and an influx of unaccompanied children is impacting Georgia's foster care system. We will continue to work with Commissioner Broce to ensure this system has all the necessary tools to address this critical issue. I am proud of the steps we are taking here in Georgia and I fully support Governor Kemp's and our state agencies' efforts to combat an issue created and exacerbated by failed leadership in D.C."

Both the Georgia State Senate and House of Representatives voted on and passed resolutions this week that reaffirm Georgia's support for the Texas mission and its Constitutional right to self defense as the federal government fails to act.

"Illegal immigration is not a red state or a blue state issue -- it is an every state issue, and that includes right here in Georgia," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "The massive increase in illegal immigration has caused a humanitarian, public safety, and economic crisis across the country -- and cannot continue. House Resolution 1019 is our pledge to Governor Kemp and the people of Georgia that we stand united against lawlessness at our border and in support of legal immigration, affirming our commitment to safeguarding our state's interests and upholding the rule of law."

Along with the Georgia Guard's continual presence at the southern border, the state also joined the American Governors' Border Strike Task Force under Governor Kemp's leadership. This collaboration among multiple states was formed to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing communication, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping the flow of drugs into states.

More than 8.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed into the country since President Biden took office, with 169 people on the terror watchlist encountered at the southern border in Fiscal Year 2023, alone -- an all-time record high.

As a result of the Texas Guard's Operation Lone Star actions, over 56,000 pounds of meth, over 458 million doses of fentanyl, and over $51 million in currency have been seized. Meanwhile, states and cities throughout the country are bearing the weight of additional pressure caused by the influx of migrants, including unaccompanied minors. The federal government has offered to reimburse cities for these strains on programs and services with close to $800 million instead of using the money to address the root cause of the issue at the border.

For additional questions regarding the upcoming deployment, please reach out to the Georgia National Guard.