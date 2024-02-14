GEORGIA, February 14 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the state surpassed $49.7 billion in exports in 2023, eclipsing the record-setting $47 billion in 2022. The state currently ranks seventh in the U.S. for dollar value of trade, facilitating more than $186 billion in total trade to 222 unique countries and territories, and 12th in the country for dollar value of exports.

“For the third year in a row, Georgia has broken every record when it comes to exports, bringing billions of dollars to communities all across the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With an estimated 87 percent of those exports coming from small businesses, these numbers are further evidence of just how Georgia means opportunity for all. International trade touches every county in the state, supporting jobs in logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and more. You can truly make anything here and reach markets all over the world.”

Top exports for 2023 included civilian aircraft products, motor vehicles, turbojets and turbines, poultry, and chemical woodpulp products. Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and Singapore were the top destinations for Georgia exports.

“For decades, our international representatives in overseas markets have helped find the right homes for Georgia products and Georgia-made goods. By leveraging their unique understanding of the markets where they’re located, they play a significant role in both the lives of our small businesses and in moving the needle to increase our state’s overall exports,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These representatives work with our Georgia-based export specialists to ensure that Georgia businesses have an advantage and our economy remains strong. Thanks to support from the General Assembly and local leadership, Georgia will continue to identify new opportunities in the global economy.”

In 2023, the state’s top five bilateral trading partners were Mexico, South Korea, Canada, China and Germany, with notable year-over-year growth in total trade between the State of Georgia and South Korea. The state’s international trade efforts are bolstered by representatives in key markets around the world who facilitate connections between Georgia exporters and their territories. Markets where Georgia maintains full-time representation accounted for 67 percent of exports and 71 percent of bilateral trade in 2023.

“Once again, Georgia punches above our weight in exports as a result of the hard work and dedication of Georgia-based businesses,” said Lizann Grupalo, GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade. “Trade builds a more resilient economy, allowing businesses to shift their strategies as market opportunities evolve, and has a ripple effect in terms of job creation, with an estimated one in nine jobs in Georgia tied to the logistics industry. We are proud of what Georgia businesses accomplished in 2023, and we look forward to continuing to support opportunities for Georgians in every corner of the state this year.”

To read the full 2023 trade report, click here.

Georgia is home to the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the fastest growing and third-busiest container gateway in the U.S. at the Port of Savannah; and one of the nation’s busiest gateways for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo at the Port of Brunswick. In addition, Georgia offers a robust rail and highway infrastructure, with more rail miles than any other state in the Southeast at 5,000 miles of rail and 20,000 miles of federal and state highways.

Support from Georgia’s International Trade office is one of the complimentary benefits of doing business in the state and is available to all Georgia-based businesses. For upcoming trade shows, exporting resources, and information about the state’s International Trade services, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.

About GDEcD’s International Trade Team

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s nationally recognized International Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes International Representatives located in 12 strategic global markets and assists Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide. The International Trade office provides Georgia businesses with the Global Insight and Global Connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.