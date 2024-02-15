NEW INVESTMENT READINESS ACCELERATION PROGRAM, FOSTERING GENDER EQUALITY IN TECH STARTUPS

FOUNDERS OF EUROPEAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION AND GETVISION MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE UNITED

DUBAI, UAE, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yulia Stark, co-founder of EWA, and Dariia Vasylieva, founder of GETVISION, are joining forces to propel women-led startups into the forefront of the global venture capital landscape. The EWA Accelerator is designed to provide comprehensive support, ensuring entrepreneurs not only secure funding but also adhere to best practices in information disclosure for investment readiness.

Recognizing the critical need to bridge the gap in venture capital accessibility for early-stage women-led startups, the EWA Accelerator will offer essential resources and guidance. With GETVISION's expertise in empowering tech innovators and EWA's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, this partnership promises to redefine industry standards and drive lasting economic empowerment for women.

Yulia Stark, President of EWA, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership signifies a significant step forward in our mission to nurture entrepreneurial endeavors among women. By providing the necessary tools and opportunities, we are committed to enabling women-led startups to thrive across diverse economic domains."

Dariia Vasylieva, Founder of GETVISION, emphasised the importance of their shared vision, saying, "We empower early-stage entrepreneurs with opportunity and knowledge, guided by a gender-lens approach. Through fostering investment readiness and transparency, we aim to set industry standards that facilitate enduring growth and leadership."

Through this new venture, EWA and GETVISION leadership Team aim to bridge the gap for women-led startups, providing unparalleled support and connections needed to navigate the competitive landscape of venture capital.

About Dariia Vasylieva:

Dariia Vasylieva is a seasoned investment banking executive and serial entrepreneur with over 17 years of experience in capital markets. As a founder of GETVISION multi-family office, specializing in agnostic Web2 tech startups, she provides strategic guidance, operational support, and funding. Dariia is also the founder of Founders to Founders, a global tech community, and FD CAPITAL, a VCaaS firm redefining the investment landscape in the rapidly evolving Web3 market in Dubai.

About Yulia Stark:

Yulia Stark is dedicated to redefining the global business landscape by championing gender equality, inclusivity, and sustainability. With profound experience in investment banking, growth consultancy, and high-level governmental partnerships, she is committed to fostering a world where women entrepreneurs lead and thrive. Through her extensive network and commitment to sustainable practices, Yulia aims to cultivate an environment where abundant opportunities are fostered, recognizing the intertwined nature of gender equality and sustainability in shaping our future prosperity.

About EWA Accelerator

EWA Accelerator emerges as a prominent global hub for early-stage startups, cultivating excellence and innovation in its approach. With a keen focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, it stands as a center of best practices in the startup ecosystem. EWA's commitment to providing unparalleled support and resources underscores its dedication to fostering sustainable success in the competitive landscape of startup funding and growth.