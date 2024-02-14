Submit Release
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC: FRFHF, FFHPF) Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax Financial”) (OTC: FRFHF, FFHPF).

Fairfax Financial, headquartered in Toronto, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as investment management services in the United States and internationally.

On February 8, 2024, short-seller Muddy Waters Research published a report titled “Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.: The GE of Canada.”

Following this news, Fairfax Financial’s share price fell by more than 11.6%, from a closing price of $1,041.43 on February 7, 2024 to a close of $920.37 on February 8, 2024 – a decline of $121.06 per share.

If you are a Fairfax Financial investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Fairfax Financial is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague’s investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Delaware, San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:
James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(267) 637-3176
jmaro@bm.net  

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net


