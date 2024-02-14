Unity Care Awarded Grant Under "Outdoors for All" Initiative by California Natural Resources Agency and Governor Newsom

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care, a nonprofit organization that serves transition-age foster youth, has been selected to receive a grant under the “Outdoors for All” program, an initiative by the California Natural Resources Agency and Governor Gavin Newsom. The program aims to establish spaces for people and nature to thrive, foster a sense of belonging in the outdoors, and connect communities with nature.



The "Outdoors for All" program addresses the critical need to create and maintain high-quality outdoor spaces, especially in park-limited areas, and actively promotes an inclusive and welcoming culture for all individuals to engage with the outdoors. The initiative also emphasizes the importance of community engagement, tribal consultation, and creating equitable opportunities in outdoor recreation professions.

According to a recent press release about the program , the state will provide “Nearly $18 million in funding for 71 projects” including Unity Care. The grant will enable Unity Care to develop and implement programs that provide enriching outdoor experiences for transition-age youth, contributing to their personal growth, well-being, and connection with the environment.

“The opportunity this grant provides is empowering on many levels,” said Unity Care Division Director of Youth Development, Jeffrey Jefferson, MPA. “It gets the youth involved with life outside their daily environments and allows them to interact with nature, improving mental health and fostering a positive mindset.”

Unity Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of youth and young adults who have experienced foster care. Through housing, education, and support services, Unity Care empowers individuals to achieve their fullest potential and thrive as valuable members of their communities.

