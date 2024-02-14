DNREC to Assume Management of Deauville Beach

DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation will assume management of the state-owned Deauville Beach and continue all services currently being provided.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that it will assume day-to-day management of Deauville Beach from the city of Rehoboth Beach for the 2024 season. DNREC and the city of Rehoboth Beach were not able to reach an agreement through negotiations after the city’s current lease of the beach property Deauville Beach expired on June 30, 2023, and mutually agreed to the change.

DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation will assume management of the state-owned beach and continue all services currently being provided including tennis court rentals, beach concession operations and ocean lifeguarding. The division is working cooperatively with the city on a transition plan. The award-winning Delaware State Beach Patrol will provide lifeguard service from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, Sept. 2.

A daily entrance fee will be in effect between March 1 and Nov. 30 annually. The division is currently assessing and reviewing the fee structure.

Deauville Beach was initially leased to the City of Rehoboth Beach by the state of Delaware in 1975. The land will be part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit.

About DNREC

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

