Major improvements being made at the JNF General Hospital to rectify longstanding issues and shortfalls

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKNIS) – With plans for the building of a brand new state-of-the-art smart hospital progressing smoothly, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is ensuring that it also pays much-needed attention to the maintenance of the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, which is the main hospital in the Federation.

To this end, the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has initiated a number of projects to address longstanding infrastructural issues that were inherited.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, speaking during today’s (February 13, 2024) Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers, stated that one significant area that is now being rectified in a comprehensive way is the roofing at the hospital. This is being done with assistance from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“For years, the persistent issue of leaking roofs has plagued the hospital causing discomfort and inconvenience. However, through collaborative efforts with local contractors and generous support of the Republic of China (Taiwan), relief is on the horizon,” said Prime Minister Drew, who stated that work has already commenced to repair the roofs at the JNF Hospital.

Additionally, Dr. Drew said that refurbishment work at the morgue is nearing completion. He said, “It was a dilapidated and neglected part of the hospital and we have done significant work there.”

Moreover, the Health Minister said the government is also in the process of procuring new ambulances to bolster the current fleet.

“We recognise that we need more ambulances or newer ambulances and we are in the process [of procuring] at this particular time, and we hope that those would be in the fleet within the first quarter,” Dr. Drew reported.

The Psychiatric Ward was identified as an area earmarked for significant improvement works in the near future.

The honourable prime minister added further that the government’s investment extends beyond infrastructural upgrades at the hospital, noting that, “If you go to the hospital you would recognise that work is being done on the foyer to improve the experience as people enter the hospital.”