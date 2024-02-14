Local Rules Committee to begin the process of reviewing and proposing amendments to local rules of the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota

Please be advised that the Local Rules Committee will begin the process of reviewing and proposing amendments to the local rules of the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota in March 2024. Anyone who wishes to submit comments or proposed amendments to the local rules may submit their comments or proposals to ndd_public@ndd.uscourts.gov. Written comments on the rules sent to the above email address and received by May 1, 2024, will be fully considered.
