Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,267 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $15.4 Million in Value-Add Bridge Financing for Texas Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $15,400,000 in Bridge-to-Agency financing for a five-property multifamily portfolio in Texas. Intended to facilitate the refinancing and complete renovation, the bridge loan was originated by Lance Wright, Managing Director at Greystone on behalf of a Texas-based family office, with Duke Stone of Churchill Capital Company acting as the correspondent on the transaction.

The multifamily portfolio, built between the 1960s and 1970s, consists of three properties located in Sherman, Texas, and two in Denison, Texas. Totaling 189 units, the properties will receive both interior and exterior renovations to improve operations, and then move toward a permanent exit with Agency financing from Greystone. The interest-only bridge financing carries a two-year term with two, six-month extension options.

“Greystone’s Bridge-to-Agency option is a great solution for value-add properties that are in active stabilization with room for improvement, with an ultimate goal for long-term financing,” said Mr. Wright. “Our goal is to provide the right solution for every transaction to help our clients realize the full potential for all of their properties.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $15.4 Million in Value-Add Bridge Financing for Texas Multifamily Portfolio

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more