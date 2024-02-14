PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Co-Sponsorship Speech of Senator Mark Villar on the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act Mr. President and my esteemed colleagues, our honored guests, ladies and gentlemen, a pleasant afternoon to all of you. Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act that is sponsored by our esteemed colleague, the gentleman from Davao, Senator Bato Dela Rosa. Mr. President, DNA analysis, particularly DNA fingerprinting, has been a revolutionary tool in forensic science since it was first used in 1986 for a rape-murder case of two girls. The first use of the test proved that the suspect did not commit the accused crimes. This proves the capacity of DNA analysis to shed light to the truth of crimes, especially since the following year saw the first conviction on the basis of DNA evidence. In 1987, Tommy Lee Andrews was convicted in a rape case wherein his DNA profile was matched with those found from the victim. Since the first use of DNA analysis in forensic science to convict criminals, it has been of great help to our policemen in investigating crimes of similar or even greater magnitude. The development of forensic DNA technology in the country has helped improve the Philippine criminal justice system. It has played a crucial role in identity testing in criminal cases to identify assailants. However, a 2021 study has concluded that while DNA testing of biological samples from sexual assault victims increases the possibility of generating conclusive results, the lack of an integrated system limits a more intensive evaluation of data. Mr. President, this presents a concern to all of us, especially that rape cases, which the PNP claimed to have been the most persisting crimes recently, recorded 9,503 incidence in 2020 in which 7000 were committed against children. While there is a decrease of the cases reported in 2021 with 8,460 cases wherein 6000 are against children, these numbers are still high Mr. President. As such, we should complement the efforts of our uniformed personnel in combating these crimes which is why I appeal for your support for the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act. The PNP Forensic DNA Database Act seeks to address the recurring problems in the administration of justice and law enforcement by providing transparent, fair and data-driven use of forensic science through the establishment of the Philippine National Forensic DNA Databank. This Forensic DNA Databank shall have different DNA profile samples that can be utilized in different lawful purposes. This centralized data bank will aid in the proper way of securing DNA evidence, preserving its integrity and admissibility as evidence in any criminal or civil actions. The creation of the Forensic DNA Data Bank shall revolutionize the manner of collecting evidence by various law enforcement agencies, particularly the PNP, in pursuing its mandate to promote general welfare and delivery of justice. With this data bank, it will be more efficient for our law enforcement agencies to conduct DNA analysis in aid of criminal investigations. Mr. President, for more than two decades since DNA technology has been used in the country for criminal investigations, we've only had three government institutions that house laboratories conducting DNA tests in aid of criminal investigations-- the crime laboratories of the PNP, that of the NBI, and the University of the Philippines DNA Analysis Laboratory. My dear colleagues, it is high time that we create a national system for routine sample collection, processing, and analysis of evidence. The concerning number of various crimes in the country needs to be met with institutional efforts to combat them, or at least minimize the inefficiency of crime investigations. As such, I would like to thank our dear colleague from Davao, Senator Bato Dela Rosa, for pioneering this effort to have a centralized DNA Databank. I would also like to thank our colleague who co-authored the bill, the gentleman from Cavite, Senator Bong Revilla. I then ask for the support of this august chamber as we move forward with the use of DNA technology in severing inequity in justice and law enforcement. Thank you very much.