Ninepoint 2022 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Completion of Rollover Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint 2022 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), announced today that it had completed the tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnership (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the “Resource Class”) of Ninepoint Corporate Fund Inc., as discussed in the Partnership’s press release of November 30, 2023.



1,443,698 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $5.847922 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $12.681084 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class A units will receive 2.168476 Resource Class Series A shares for each Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class A unit was $5.932553 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $2.735817 per share.

624,726 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $5.979111 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $13.578958 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class F units will receive 2.271066 Resource Class Series F shares for each Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class F unit was $6.783307 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $2.986838 per share.

For investors looking for another tax-advantaged investment, Ninepoint Partners LP has filed and received a receipt for a final prospectus dated January 30, 2024 offering limited partnership units of a new flow-through limited partnership, Ninepoint 2024 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

The information provided is general in nature and is provided with the understanding that it may not be relied upon as, nor considered to be, the rendering or tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants and/or lawyers for advice on the specific circumstances before taking any action.

Additional information: The prospectus for the Resource Class is available at www.ninepoint.com, through a broker or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com. Information about the Ninepoint 2024 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership is available through the dealers or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.