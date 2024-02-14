Trex Innovation Celebrated With Six New Awards for Product Excellence

Outdoor Living Leader Earns Accolades from Across the Building Products Spectrum

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 30 years after inventing composite decking, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX] continues to lead the industry in product innovation. Reinforcing its ability to continually set and raise the bar for the composite decking category and the broader outdoor living sector, Trex has recently been celebrated with six different awards for product excellence and innovation from organizations representing audiences and input from across the building arena, including architects, homebuilders, decking contractors, distributors and dealers.



“It is always rewarding to be recognized by our customers as well as leading experts and specifiers within our industry,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “We are especially honored by this latest round of accolades because they affirm that the new products we are developing and introducing to the marketplace are resonating and driving interest and demand.”

Committed to continuous innovation and building on its legacy of sustainability, performance and style, Trex is proud to have been honored for the following decking and railing products:

Trex Transcend ® Lineage ™ Celebrated for Sustainability and Style

Featuring an elevated look with subtle, elegant graining that delivers an unparalleled natural appearance, Trex Transcend® Lineage™ is Trex’s coolest decking yet – literally. Beyond its unmatched aesthetics, this innovative offering is engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler than other composite decking offerings of a similar color* and is backed by a 50-year limited warranty.

Launched in mid-2022, this line has quickly gained fans and industry attention, earning six awards for innovation and sustainability in its first year on the market. In the past few months, Lineage has added four more accolades to its growing roster of recognition, including:

“Offering unprecedented aesthetics and performance, Trex Transcend has been the industry’s leading composite decking product for more than a decade,” said Adkins. “Lineage represents a natural extension of this line, delivering an evolved sense of style that reflects today’s design trends and lifestyles. It’s a next generation product for a new generation of homeowners and is engineered to last for generations to come.”

Trex Signature ® Decking Hammers the Competition

Introduced in 2023 as the brand’s luxury offering, Trex Signature® decking pioneers a realistic woodgrain that elevates the composite decking category with the achievement of the most authentic wood aesthetics to date. Crafted with the natural look of interior hardwoods but engineered to withstand the elements and demands of the outdoors, this premium line is also backed by a 50-year limited warranty and already turning the heads of consumers and dealers alike with its unprecedented realism. Case in point, Trex Signature was recently honored with a Golden Hammer Award from Hardware + Building Supply (HBS) Dealer magazine.

Since 1984, HBS Dealer has bestowed Golden Hammer Awards to companies and products exemplifying the gold standard in home improvement. This year’s winners were determined by the magazine’s editorial staff based on product innovation, overall value and shelf appeal and will be featured in the magazine’s March 2024 issue.

“The Golden Hammer Awards recognize products that bring ingenuity and new levels of excellence to the building industry,” noted Adkins. “Just as Trex Transcend shattered preconceived notions about how composites perform, Trex Signature establishes a whole new aesthetic echelon within the premium composite category.”

Select T-Rail Delivers Ease and Efficiency to a T

In a bold move to expand its footprint in the competitive deck railing market, Trex launched Trex Select® T-Rail in the middle of last year. That bold move paid off in immediate adoption and has earned the company another 2023 Gold Level Innovation Award from Home Builder Executive.

“Engineered for ease, efficiency and economic value, Trex Select T-Rail is designed to make the beauty and convenience of Trex’s high-performance composite and aluminum railing available to a wider audience,” explained Adkins. “This introduction has brought to market a competitively priced, high-performance, low-maintenance Trex composite rail system that allows our channel partners to compete more aggressively at the entry level while also streamlining the installation process for installers.”

But Wait…There’s More!

Rounding out Trex’s recent run of recognition, the brand was voted “Most Preferred Decking” by the readers of Builder & Developer, Green Home Builder, BuilderBytes and Green Home Bytes. And, already in 2024, Trex has been named among “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and “America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Decking”** for the fourth consecutive year.

To learn more about Trex and these award-winning products, visit Trex.com.

*Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

**Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

