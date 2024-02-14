AI in Sports Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2032 at 30.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for monitoring & tracking data of players, surge in demand for chatbots & virtual assistants to interact with followers, and rise in demand for real-time data analytics are the major factors that drive the growth of the global AI in sports market.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ AI in Sports Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Data Analytics, and Others), Application (Game Planning, Game Strategies, Performance Improvement, Injury Prevention Sports Recruitment, and Others), and Game Type (Football, Cricket, Tennis, Basketball, Baseball, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the AI in Sports industry generated $2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $29.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The key factors impacting the growth of the global AI in sports market include increase in demand for monitoring & tracking data of players and surge in demand for chatbots & virtual assistants to interact with followers. In addition, the increase in demand for real-time data analytics impacts the growth of the market. Moreover, the market growth is affected by a lack of trained & skilled professionals and high implementation and maintenance costs. Furthermore, the increase in demand of AI for making future predictions influences the market growth. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the growth of the global artificial intelligence in sports market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12905

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $29.7 billion CAGR 30.1% Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Technology, Application, Game Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for monitoring and tracking data of players.



Surge in demand for chatbots and virtual assistants to interact with followers.



Rise in demand for real-time data analytics. Opportunities Upsurge in demand for AI to make future predictions Restraints Lack of trained & skilled professionals



High implementation and maintenance cost

Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market/purchase-options

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the AI in sports market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of AI in sports continues to grow across various industries and rising demand for software services to build and deploy new gaming systems. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Services in the artificial intelligence in sports industry include a variety of products and services offered by businesses to help the sport sector to manage the sports related activities, which drives the market growth for this segment in the global market.

The on-premise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the AI in Sports market revenue, as on-premise deployment mode may provide an extra level of security to the organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 30.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of the segment of cloud security is mainly driven by the increase in the adoption and susceptibility of wireless networks, as facilities increasingly rely on wireless networks for data transfer.

The machine learning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By technology, the machine learning segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the AI in sports market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the natural language processing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based solutions to protect player privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.

The performance improvement segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the performance improvement segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the AI in sports market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As improved performance of the players can also impact the game. However, the injury prevention segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective injury prevention solutions to protect players is further expected to propel global market growth.

The football segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By game type, the football segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the AI in sports market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. AI algorithms can simulate injuries in football games, adding an element of unpredictability to matches further creating lucrative opportunities for the global market. However, the basketball segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2032. AI can process vast amounts of data, including player statistics, historical match data, and scouting reports, to provide coaches with actionable insights further expected to propel global market growth.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the AI in sports market revenue. The region's robust business sector, has been an early adopter of AI in sports that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 34.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. As the key players are investing heavily in automation and AI in sports to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and address labor shortages are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12905

Leading Market Players: -

Catapult Group International Ltd.

Facebook Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sportradar AG

Stats Perform

Trumedia Networks.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the AI in sports market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com