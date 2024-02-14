Serco Awarded $525 Million ID/IQ Contract to Continue Delivering Disaster Recovery Work in Support of FEMA

Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a recompete contract to continue delivering technical and professional services in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contract. Serco will provide the people and resources needed to support the Public Assistance Program to presidentially declared disasters and emergencies. Serco received a single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract that has a ceiling value of $525 million over five years

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides on-site support so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. Under this contract, Serco will continue to be responsible for hiring and deploying a staff to supplement FEMA’s recovery efforts. The Company will provide advisory and assistance services, technical assessments, cost analysis, as well as project management support to see relief efforts through to completion.



"At Serco, our culture puts people first. I'm proud of this opportunity for Serco to remain an impact partner to FEMA in providing crucial support for the rebuilding of critical infrastructure needed to help communities recover from natural disasters and emergencies,” said Tom Watson, Serco’s Chief Executive Officer in North America. “We look forward to continuing to support FEMA in serving the needs of state and local governments in navigating the road to recovery by seamlessly integrating with FEMA's recovery efforts.”



Serco has over two decades of experience delivering technical and advisory services in support of mission-critical programs and contingency planning operations for the U.S. Federal government. As the sole-awardee for the Central Zone, Serco is responsible for 17 states across three regions. The Mid-West region: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Southern region: Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. And the Western region: Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.



