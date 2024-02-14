Happy Leap Year: This Children’s Book Celebrates All Those with Unique Birthdays

The Girl with Two Birthdays by Kerry Nagle

Local Denver author is encouraging her birthday twins to embrace what’s special about them

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver children’s author Kerry Nagle, born on February 29th, is encouraging kids all over to partake in her family’s tradition of celebrating birthdays twice. The inspiration for her book, "The Girl with Two Birthdays," comes from her mother, who initially came up with the idea to make both February 28th and March 1st special days on those years when Nagle’s birthday didn’t appear on the calendar.

"The Girl with Two Birthdays" highlights the idea that kids should embrace their differences through a topic that everyone can relate to: birthday parties! Those born on February 29th have surely experienced the sadness that comes with not being able to pin your name to a specific day like other kids, but Nagle proposes a solution that teaches them to love what makes them unique, especially if it means you get two cakes.

This is the storybook every Leap Year kid has been waiting for, but it’s not just for them. The sentiment of "The Girl with Two Birthdays" extends to any kid who feels their birthday is overshadowed by holidays, summer vacations, or major world events.

Even adults often struggle with the idea that they don’t fall perfectly in line with their peers, which motivated Nagle to write her book in the first place. She found it healing to turn her family’s cherished tradition into a book that kids can feel empowered to embrace their unique attributes by reading.

Colorful illustrations show off main character Lily’s two birthday parties, alongside the pet golden retriever who’s always been by her side and loved her no matter what. With this uplifting, special story, Kerry Nagle aims to make The Girl with Two Birthdays a classic gift for kids.

Kerry Nagle will be reading for Story Time on February 28 at the Tattered Cover Bookstore in Aspen Grove at 11 a.m. Bring your Leap Day babies as part of their first day of celebrations!