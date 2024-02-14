Mullen Announces Bollinger Motors First Commercial Dealership, LaFontaine Automotive Group

Bollinger B4 scheduled to start production second half of 2024

BREA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”) has named LaFontaine Automotive Group as its first authorized dealer with two locations in Lansing and Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 800V battery and components to offer unparalleled safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the B4 chassis cab to begin in the second half of 2024.

“We are thrilled to work with LaFontaine right here in Michigan where we designed, and will build, the B4,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “LaFontaine shares our commitment to quality and customer service.”

According to LaFontaine, the partnership brings the company’s portfolio to 54 retail franchises and 39 retail locations, with additional announcements planned later in 2024. Bollinger commercial vehicles will be sold at LaFontaine Bollinger Farmington Hills, 30250 Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills, and LaFontaine Bollinger Lansing, 3625 S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

“Our partnership with Bollinger Motors is a true testament to the dedicated team we have and our commitment to providing our commercial customers a personalized experience that extends far past the sale of the vehicle. We focus not only on exceeding customer expectations during the sale, but providing service, repair, parts and accessories for our customers as well,” said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “As we expand our commercial vehicle offering, this partnership aligns with our long-term vision of growth and expansion, allowing us to serve a broader customer base and strengthen our strategically located presence across Michigan."

“Our team has positioned itself as a true commercial and fleet powerhouse,” said Brian Frania, commercial and fleet director, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “Our customer-first approach has really resonated with businesses and municipalities, and we have seen tremendous growth in both commercial units sold and serviced.”

“Our strategically developed plan to offer sales and service nationwide is being kicked off with LaFontaine,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. “Additional dealer partners will be announced soon, showing our commitment to fleets in all 50 states.”

Today’s announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including partnerships with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply the company with batteries and related components and Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations. The company recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric Class 4-6 commercial chassis cab trucks. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. During 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive and Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to (a) Bollinger Motors’ continued partnership with LaFontaine Automotive Group; (b) Bollinger Motors’ ability to build a national network of commercial dealers in time for start of production and vehicle deliveries; (c) Bollinger Motors’ continued partnership with Our Next Energy as a battery supplier; (d) Bollinger Motors’ continued partnership with Roush Industries as a contract manufacturer; (e) Bollinger Motors’ ability to begin manufacturing and deliver their initial vehicles in the time and manner they anticipate; and (f) the continued availability and support for federal commercial vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

