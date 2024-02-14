Mark Wahlberg Airstream Reimagines Airstream Shopping with the First Fully Connected Digital Airstream Dealership

Focus on the Entire Customer Journey, Before, During, and After

Columbus, OH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, adventure seekers! Mark Wahlberg Airstream is pushing the boundaries of technology with the launch of the first Virtual Universe (VU) Digital Connected Airstream Dealership.

This game changing Airstream dealership redefines the buying experience by bringing the iconic Airstream brand directly to your fingertips, The first of its kind digital dealership, is located at MarkWahlbergVU.com.

Unique highlights that guests can expect include:

Virtual Reality Airstream Showroom: A virtual reality showroom allows guests to view Airstream exterior and interiors in a 360 view and in-depth tour allows guests to step into the Airstream models from the comfort of their own home. All the tools they need to engage, explore, and purchase their Airstream in an environment which is built for them.

The showroom also provides the opportunity to learn more about Airstream’s Heritage and Mark Wahlberg, meet the dedicated sales specialist and view or join the Guestbook, which is a connected community of other Airstreamer’s. The entire tour process through the website is guided by Aimee, who is the personal digital assistant throughout the VU dealership.

Mark Wahlberg Airstream Shop Now: Once you have found your perfect Airstream the buying process is just a click away – all without leaving the Mark Wahlberg Airstream VU website experience.

File Cabinet: Organized Documents: Ditch the paper clutter and organize your paperwork with ease. The secure file cabinet provides the ability to store essential Airstream documents, including warranties and titles, How to Videos, and product manuals, within your convenient online secured Cabinet. Access them anytime, anywhere, for hassle-free reference.

Quote from Mark Wahlberg Airstream : “We’re excited to launch this new connected dealership and share it with our guests,” said Chris Haydocy, Managing Member of Mark Wahlberg Airstream. “We believe that it will provide them with the tools they need to explore the open road and have the adventure of a lifetime. Whether they are looking for the perfect Airstream to buy, information on how to maintain their current Airstream, or simply a place to connect with other Airstreamer’s, we believe this will be a valuable resource for them.”

Quote from John Ehmann, Strategic Business Development Partner: The team is thrilled that Mark Wahlberg Airstream is the first Airstream dealership to embrace a new connected digital consumer-centric website. “We believe that this website along with a fully connected HubSpot CRM will revolutionize the way people shop for Airstreams and how a dealership will manage the customer journey Before, During and After,” said Ehmann.

Link to Mark Wahlberg Airstream VU : https://markwahlbergvu.com/

Link to Showroom: https://markwahlbergvu.com/digital-showroom

About Mark Wahlberg Airstream

Mark Wahlberg Airstream has locations in Columbus and Cleveland Ohio. Mark Wahlberg Airstream sells and services the iconic Airstream travel trailers and touring coaches. In February 2024, Mark Wahlberg Airstream launched the world’s first Virtual Universe (VU) digital Airstream dealership.

About Feldman Automotive Group

Feldman Automotive Group is headquartered in New Hudson, Michigan. Chairman/CEO, Jay Feldman opened his first Chevrolet dealership in 1996, and today the automotive group is Michigan’s #1 Chevy dealer. The Feldman Automotive Group has evolved over the years to currently owning and operating nineteen car and Airstream dealerships with fourteen car brands and 33 brands in Michigan, Ohio, and recently added All-American Chevrolet Cadillac in Muncie, Indiana to their portfolio. Feldman and actor Mark Wahlberg are partners in the six car and RV dealerships in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The Feldman Automotive Group is driven to provide fast, convenient, and first-class buying and customer experience. The team is also very philanthropic with the “Feldman Cares” program where their mission is to give back to communities throughout the U.S. They have donated millions to help pediatric patients with critical treatments, medical services and equipment, families in need, those with special needs, food insecurities, wounded veterans, animals’ rescues and more.

Dawn Kelley Expand Marketing Group 734-765-1429 DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.com Chris Haydocy Mark Wahlberg Airstream 614-570-7684 chaydocy@markwahlbergrv.com John Ehmann Mark Wahlberg VU 614-562-3529 jehmann@markwahlbergvu.com Al Gillespie Chief Marketing Officer - Feldman Automotive/Wahlberg Automotive 614-562-3529 agillespie@feldmanauto.com