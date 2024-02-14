FOLLOWING A RECORD-BREAKING SUPER BOWL LVIII, TIPICO SPORTSBOOK SHARES BETTING INSIGHTS FROM THE 2023-2024 NFL SEASON

Sportsbook data reveals Super Bowl LVIII betting trends, along with a mixed bag of team and player-focused futures bets

HOBOKEN, NJ, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, is sharing comprehensive betting results from the 2023-2024 NFL season and Super Bowl LVIII (SBLVIII), giving the world a behind-the-scenes look at the teams and players that fans trust most with their money.

Sixty-nine percent of pre-Super Bowl moneyline bets were placed on the Chiefs, with a similar pattern on the spread. Bettors also won out on several of the most popular Taylor Swift-themed bets offered on the platform. However, a majority of MVP bets were placed incorrectly on Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce, and bettors suffered from the “bad beat” of the 47.5 point over/under line.

"We were surprised that the book did not see more regular season action on the defending Super Bowl champion, save for Travis Kelce’s unprecedented rise to cultural icon.” said Andre Zammit, VP of Sportsbook at Tipico. “However, behavior shifted by Super Bowl Sunday, with 69% of pre-match handle placed on the Chiefs to defeat the 49ers. Overall, we can confidently say that this season’s NFL bettors were more creative and engaged than ever before.”

Throughout the NFL playoffs, Tipico bettors participated in the “Playoff Pursuit” contest, competing on a national leaderboard to earn their share of tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses. Tipico also engaged bettors throughout the NFL season with the “Bet Against Your Rival” campaign, celebrating fan passion and tapping into their shared interest in embracing the league’s fiercest rivalries.

Looking back, bettors were rewarded for their trust in Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, who topped the leaderboard of Rookie of the Year Futures bets, although the Texans were the fourth least popular team that bettors picked to win SBLVIII. While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fell short of the league’s ultimate prize, he proved many futures bettors wrong, ranking outside the top five leaderboard of MVP bets.

“Although bettors trusted NFL superstars in anytime TD bets and other prop categories, our list of top five anytime TD leaders may be deceiving, especially when these props were mixed within same-game and multi-game parlays,” added Sunny Gupta, Head of Trading at Tipico. “For example, Travis Kelce produced league-leading statistics but went seven straight games without a touchdown. Results were also favorable for the sportsbook on teams that fell short of preseason expectations, like the Bengals and Jets.”

Tipico Sportsbook NFL Betting Results: 2023-2024

Super Bowl LVIII Pre-Match Game Bets (betslips) Moneyline: 69% Chiefs, 31% 49ers Spread: 68% Chiefs, 32% 49ers Over/Under: 65% Over, 35% Under Sin City Props Top 3 Most Popular Pre-Match Super Bowl MVP Bets (handle) Christian McCaffrey Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes (winner) Top 3 most popular First TD bets (handle) Travis Kelce Christian McCaffrey (winner) Isiah Pacheco Top 3 most popular anytime TD bets (handle) Christian McCaffrey (yes) Travis Kelce (no) Isiah Pacheco (no) The Swiftie Bowl Top three most popular "Swift Specials" on the Tipico platform (handle) Wildest Dreams: Travis Kelce to Win MVP (no) Taylor’s Version: Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions, 50+ Receiving Yards, Chiefs to Win (yes) Feeling 22: Chiefs to Score 22+ Points (yes)



Futures Bets % of Super Bowl futures bets placed during the regular season on Conference Championship teams (betslips) 25% of NFL futures bets were placed on Super Bowl winners Baltimore Ravens: 6% San Francisco 49ers: 5% Detroit Lions: 5% Kansas City Chiefs: 2% Don't Believe the Hype Where did the following teams rank amongst the most bet Super Bowl futures before the start of the NFL season (betslips) Cincinnati Bengals: 1 st New York Jets: 3 rd Jacksonville Jaguars: 8 th Los Angeles Chargers: 15 th Top 5 MVP Futures Bets placed during the regular season (betslips) Christian McCaffrey Brock Purdy Tyreek Hill CJ Stroud Dak Prescott Top 3 Rookie of the Year Futures Bets placed during the regular season (betslips) CJ Stroud Bijan Robinson Devon Achane



Anytime TD Bets Top 5 most bet anytime TD players of the 2023-2024 regular season (betslips) Christian McCaffrey Travis Kelce Tyreek Hill Jalen Hurts Ja’Marr Chase



About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

