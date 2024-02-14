NAFC CEO Jocelyn W. Formsma Honoured with the 2024 Indspire Public Service Award

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is proud to congratulate our CEO, Jocelyn W. Formsma, on the announcement that she has been awarded the 2024 Indspire Public Service Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Indigenous community. This well-deserved honour is a testament to Jocelyn's more than 20 years of dedicated service within the Friendship Centre Movement and her unwavering commitment to the betterment of all aspects of life for Indigenous people.



Jocelyn has played a pivotal role in advancing Indigenous causes through her extensive volunteer and board work with organizations such as the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA), Indigenous Bar Association (IBA), Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) and National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI). Her tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the Indigenous community, fostering positive change, and promoting inclusivity.

Board President Kelly Benning expressed admiration for Jocelyn's exceptional contributions, stating, "Jocelyn's leadership and passion for serving the Indigenous community are truly inspiring. Her over two decades of commitment to the Friendship Centre Movement and her active involvement with various organizations demonstrate a profound dedication to the betterment of Indigenous lives. We are immensely proud to have her as the driving force behind the NAFC, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of her exemplary public service."

Jocelyn's visionary leadership has not only shaped the trajectory of the NAFC but has also made a lasting impact on the broader Indigenous community. The Indspire Public Service Award reflects her outstanding achievements, commitment to social justice, and unwavering advocacy for Indigenous rights.

Please join us in congratulating Jocelyn on this remarkable achievement and expressing gratitude for her continuous efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of Indigenous people.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

John Paillé

Senior Communications Coordinator

jpaille@nafc.ca

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.