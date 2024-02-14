Neurosurgery Market Size to Reach US$ 5,280.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Geriatric Population, Neurological Illnesses, and Improvements in Medical Technology Fueling Neurosurgery Market Growth

Rockville , Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurosurgery market size is valued at US$ 3,425.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034. The demand for neurosurgery, which focuses on diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the nervous system, is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 5,280.8 million by 2034.



A specialized branch of medicine known as neurosurgery calls for highly qualified surgeons with the knowledge and expertise to diagnose, treat, and manage a broad spectrum of neurological conditions, such as brain tumors, spinal cord injuries, and nerve damage. The need for neurosurgical services is driven by an aging population, which also contributes to an increase in the prevalence of neurological illnesses and advances in medical technology and treatment alternatives. The need for less invasive surgical treatments and increased healthcare costs have also contributed to the market expansion for neurosurgery.

The growing frequency of neurological illnesses is expected to propel considerable expansion in neurosurgery. The need for neurosurgery is predicted to skyrocket in the upcoming decade due to the aging population and an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Patients are scrutinizing individualized treatment regimens that consider their unique requirements and situations as they become more aware of their possibilities.

Advances in genomics and molecular medicine are expected to play a key role in transforming the field of neurosurgery. These techniques allow clinicians to identify genetic markers and other biomarkers that can help them predict the course of a patient's disease and select the most appropriate treatment strategies. New technologies like brain-computer interfaces and deep brain stimulation offer new hope for patients with previously untreatable conditions.

Prolonged innovation and research in neurosurgery should improve patient outcomes and quality of life, making the field's prospects promising. Patients could anticipate more effective therapies specifically catering to their problems as customized medicine becomes more widespread.

Key Takeaways

The global neurosurgery market is expected to grow at 4.4% through 2034.

With a significant CAGR of 3.7% through 2034, the market for neurosurgery in North America is predicted to expand.

The neurosurgery industry in Western Europe is projected to capture a CAGR of 3.8% until 2034.

In 2024, the United States neurosurgery market is estimated to command 98.8%.

Germany is anticipated to have 34.7% of the global market by 2024 for neurosurgery.



“The demand for neurosurgery is rising as instances of neurological illnesses rise. Fortunately, surgical and emergency care practice developments lead to improved patient outcomes. The market is likely to witness tremendous growth with the increasing research into regenerative therapies such as stem cell-based treatments.” States the Fact.MR. Analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Richard Wolf

Zeppelin Medical Instruments

OLYMPUS

Schoelly Fiberoptic

Braun SE

Ackermann

Leica

Zeiss

Moller-wedel

Stryker

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Penumbra

Terumo

Merit Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates

Medikit

Elekta

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Shimadzu

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Competitive Landscape



Neurosurgical device manufacturers are expanding the variety of products they provide to include more computerized clinical outcome evaluations to meet the needs of a diverse patient population and varying healthcare preferences. Additionally, they are investing in research and development to deliver durable, efficient, and appealing digital medical solutions.



To expand their customer base, manufacturers of neurosurgical tools are strengthening their local and global distribution networks. Market players are collaborating with healthcare and technology service providers to meet the growing demand for long-lasting and reasonably priced academic research services in the healthcare industry. They are forming alliances with tech platforms to increase their online presence and working with medical chains to ensure their products are easily accessible at physical locations.

