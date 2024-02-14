EXL named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 list for fourth consecutive year

EXL appears at number 84 overall on the 2024 list of the nation’s 600 most-responsible companies, and number 2 among 24 in the Professional Services sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance. The analysis is based on two metrics: Key performance indicator (KPI) research and a public survey. Over 30 KPIs were researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States, while 17,000 U.S. residents evaluated each company's corporate social responsibility reputation. An overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed, recognizing the most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and earning a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s vice chairman and chief executive officer. “It is a testament to our enduring dedication to ethical business practices, sustainability and positive social impact.”

The full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 can be found on the Newsweek website. EXL published its fourth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting progress across key environmental, social, and governance performance metrics in October 2023.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 50,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

