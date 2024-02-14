Submit Release
Biological and physiological responses of marine crabs to ocean acidification: a review

Marine crabs play an integral role in the food chain and scavenge the debris in the ecosystem. Gradual increases in global atmospheric carbon dioxide cause ocean acidification (OA) and global warming that leads to severe consequences for marine organisms including crabs. Also, OA combined with other stressors like temperature, hypoxia, and heavy metals causes more severe adverse effects in marine crabs. The present review was made holistic discussion of information from 111 articles, of which 37 peer-reviewed original research papers reported on the effect of OA experiments and its combination with other stressors like heavy metals, temperature, and hypoxia on growth, survival, molting, chitin quality, food indices, tissue biochemical constituents, hemocytes population, and biomarker enzymes of marine crabs. Nevertheless, the available reports are still in the infancy of marine crabs, hence, this review depicts the possible gaps and future research needs on the impact of OA on marine crabs.

Thangal S. H., Muralisankar T., Mohan K., Santhanam P. & Maran B. A. V., 2024. Biological and physiological responses of marine crabs to ocean acidification: a review. Environmental Research 248: 118238. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2024.118238. Article (subscription required).

