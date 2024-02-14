XEALTH REPORT HIGHLIGHTS 2023 DIGITAL HEALTH KEY WINS AND EMERGING TRENDS

With most health systems facing substantial hurdles, including staff shortages, reimbursement challenges, and clinician and patient burnout, digital shows promise for helping extend their resources

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced the release of its trend report, titled “2023 Digital Health Review: Key Wins and Emerging Trends for 2024.” This research includes a deep dive into the thousands of digital health programs that the company has implemented for health systems and the macro industry influences currently impacting care delivery. These trends are supported with examples of digital health programs launched by several health systems.

Working across clinical lines in nearly 30 health systems with more than 12M+ digital health orders sent, Xealth has sifted through the data to see what has captured hospitals’ interest and what is working. Here are a few findings:

Most patients enrolled: Digital programs around surgery preparation and recovery 1.5M patients reached

Digital programs around surgery preparation and recovery Most common program area : Women’s health More than 1/2 of client health systems launched programs addressing women’s health

: Women’s health Most engaged patients : Programs addressing preventative care 69% patient engagement rate

: Programs addressing preventative care Hottest area in 2023: Chronic disease management A 50% increase in deployments

Looking at 2024, key trends include:

Getting creative with who pays for digital health: There will be a larger shift from fee-for-service to alternative payment models.

There will be a larger shift from fee-for-service to alternative payment models. Surgery, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and preventive care continue gaining traction: The top areas for digital health use in 2023, Xealth expects them to experience continued growth.

The top areas for digital health use in 2023, Xealth expects them to experience continued growth. Higher utilization of chronic care services: There has been a notable increase in digital health programs for monitoring chronic conditions, reflecting an effort to manage these conditions more efficiently. In 2024, health systems will respond by emphasizing digital chronic care services.

There has been a notable increase in digital health programs for monitoring chronic conditions, reflecting an effort to manage these conditions more efficiently. In 2024, health systems will respond by emphasizing digital chronic care services. Leveraging digital health to close care gaps: Digital health can close care gaps by enhancing patient access to care, especially for those in remote or underserved areas, through telehealth services and remote monitoring.

Digital health can close care gaps by enhancing patient access to care, especially for those in remote or underserved areas, through telehealth services and remote monitoring. Preventive care gets a boost: This year, several factors will boost the demand for preventive services. Health systems proactively providing these services can improve patient health and ease the strain on their systems, contributing to cost containment.

This year, several factors will boost the demand for preventive services. Health systems proactively providing these services can improve patient health and ease the strain on their systems, contributing to cost containment. Patient burnout will continue: Patient burnout is a multifaceted issue that requires a nuanced approach tailored to individual needs and systemic challenges, which can be aided by a digital enablement strategy.

Patient burnout is a multifaceted issue that requires a nuanced approach tailored to individual needs and systemic challenges, which can be aided by a digital enablement strategy. More holistic reporting of digital health solutions: The integration of digital health ecosystems and the growing interconnectedness of healthcare data will profoundly impact how health systems operate and the care they provide, aligning with value-based care (VBC) initiatives.

“With staffing shortages and burnout, new competition and complexities around reimbursement, hospitals are being challenged like never before,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Digital health brings an opportunity for health systems to do more with less, extending care teams and keeping people connected with their providers. Xealth works with health systems that understood early on the value of strategically rolling out digital programs, and they now hold a competitive advantage.”

Access the complete trend report here: info.xealth.io/2024-trends-report.

