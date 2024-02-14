Safety Shot Brand Ambassador & Multiplatform Entertainer Matthew Espinosa to Share His Enthusiasm for the Wellness Beverage with 16 Million Followers

JUPITER, FL, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced that Matthew Espinosa joins Safety Shot as a brand ambassador to share his love and enthusiasm for the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content, boosting clarity and overall mood.



With over 16 million followers across social media, Matthew is an internet OG who has been catering to fans for the last 12 years. Matthew is an actor, producer, and writer who has been on shows including "American Vandal" on Netflix and "Ballers" on HBO Max, as well as films such as “Be Somebody” and “A Hollywood Christmas”. He played a pivotal role in crafting Facebook's inaugural online digital series, contributing as a writer, producer, and actor. Beyond the screen, Matthew has delved into literature, having written the book “Matthew Espinosa: More Than Me” published by Harper Collins. He has collaborated with top-tier brands like Oreo, Pizza Hut, MGM Grand, CashApp, Virgin, and CBS.

"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve begun to take my health more seriously and Safety Shot’s vision of helping increase cognitive ability and focus has been such a game changer for me on my daily routine," Matthew Espinoza said.

“Matthew’s highly entertaining and comedic content appeals to a generation of people that we believe will enjoy and benefit from Safety Shot as much as Matthew has,” stated Safety Shot’s CEO Brian John. “We are super pleased to have him come on board as a brand ambassador and look forward to lots of media collaborations in which even more people will be exposed to our highly-anticipated, in-demand wellness beverage.”

Safety Shot is the world’s first patented beverage that reduces blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes. Fast acting Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol content through several factors that help process alcohol more efficiently, while also helping the body maintain hydration and improve the overall feeling of wellbeing through nootropics and vitamins.

