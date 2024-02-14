Dave to Participate at the Wolfe Fintech Forum on March 14

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Wolfe Fintech Forum being held March 13-14, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on March 14. Please click here to register for the conference.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective Wolfe Research representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

