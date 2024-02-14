Standard BioTools Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the close of the market.



The Company’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. ET, on February 28, 2024, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and operational progress. A press release including the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970

Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Live audio of the webcast will be available online on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations . The webcast will be archived and available on Standard BioTools™ Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com .

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, Hyperion, Hyperion XTi and XTi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate X account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact: