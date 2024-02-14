Navitas Celebrates Ten Years of Electrifying Next-Gen Power Innovations

A decade (2014-2024) of pioneering power semiconductor inspirations and introductions, with record financial growth, on a mission to “Electrify Our World™”

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology marks 10 years of innovation and growth in a broad range of fast-growing markets from ultra-fast mobile charging to AI data centers, renewable energy and EVs.



The name ‘Navitas’ is from the Latin, meaning ‘energy’, ‘zeal’, or ‘get-up-and-go!’, and signifies the company’s passion and rate of innovation to replace legacy silicon power chips and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to a carbon-neutral, renewable-energy world, enabling and exploiting a $1.3 trillion electrification opportunity.

Commenting on the ten-year milestone, CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan stated: “From a trailer to a $1B+ IPO in record time and a worldwide presence with a 300-strong, highly-skilled team, we’ve so far delivered over 150 million devices and saved over 200,000 tons of CO 2 . Growth awards from Deloitte and Forbes highlight our revenue growth, and a long-term guidance to grow many times faster than the market.”

Dan Kinzer, co-founder and COO / CTO added: “From our founding in 2014 as a next-generation power semiconductor pioneer, Navitas has amassed over 250 patents across ‘wide band-gap’ technologies gallium nitride and silicon carbide, as well as patented, enabling high-speed controller and digital isolators. Leading-edge technology, key talent and a passion for innovation are critical factors in Navitas’ success to-date, and a strong foundation for further technology and continued market leadership.”

With each new generation of GaN IC in only 15-18 months, GaN technology milestones during Navitas’ first decade include the launch of the world’s first integrated GaNFast™ power IC; GaNSense™ - the world’s first integrated precision current-sensing GaN chip; GaNSafe™ - the world’s most protected GaN power device for high-reliability systems; and the unveiling of a revolutionary new bi-directional GaN power IC platform with up to 9x smaller chip size than legacy silicon MOSFETs or IGBTs.

For higher voltages and higher power applications, Navitas offers the industry’s broadest range (650-6,500V) of SiC bare die and packaged devices, with best-in-class efficiency, ruggedness and high-frequency operation, based on GeneSiC technology. This assures Navitas’ position as a leading supplier of both SiC and GaN power semiconductors to markets ranging from consumer electronics, AI data centers and electric vehicles to renewable energy and industrial automation.

In 2021 the company went public with a $1B+ IPO on the Nasdaq exchange, and 2023 marked the shipment of over one hundred million GaN shipments. In the same year the company was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top 50 most successful small companies and was ranked 72nd in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ of fast-growing North American companies. Along the way the business has also offered the industry’s first 20-year warranty for its technologies and become the world’s first semiconductor company to achieve CarbonNeutral®-company certification from the leading experts on carbon-neutrality and climate finance, Climate Impact Partners.

Last year Navitas officially opened its new headquarters in Torrance, Ca. Around 100 highly-skilled Navitas staff are employed in Torrance for all aspects of GaN and SiC design, applications, test, characterization and quality, alongside specialists in finance, marketing and HR.

Navitas will celebrate 10 years of innovation and growth in a series of events during 2024, beginning with the APEC 2024 conference and “GaNFast Blast!” celebration in Long Beach from February 26th.

10-Year Highlights: 2014 Founded, Malibu CA. 2014 First monolithic GaN integration patents filed 2016 World’s first GaN power IC prototype (GaNFast™) Pioneering keynote at premier APEC power electronics conference 2018 Mass production of GaNFast power ICs 2019 “Best Practices”, Frost & Sullivan award 2020 “Product of the Year”, Electronic Design “Best in Show CES2020”, Tom’s Hardware 2021 Acquisition: VDD Tech (digital isolators) $1B+ IPO (Nasdaq:NVTS) World’s first autonomous GaN IC (GaNSense™) “Silicon 100”, EE Times award 2022 “CES Innovation Award 2022”, honoree World’s first 20-year warranty (GaNFast) World’s first Sustainability Report for GaN First 100,000 tons CO 2 saved Acquisition: GeneSiC Semiconductor, leading-edge SiC MOSFETs “Fastest 75” 3-year revenue growth, Deloitte award World’s first semiconductor company certified CarbonNeutral™ “Product of the Year”, Electronic Design “ESG Investing”, award finalist 2023 “CES Innovation Award 2023”, honoree World’s first 100,000 GaN shipments Acquisition: Elevation high-speed silicon control ICs World’s most protected GaN power (GaNSafe™) “Fastest 75” 3-year revenue growth (2nd year), Deloitte award “Top 50” most successful small company, Forbes award “GSA Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company”, award nominee Torrance HQ opening 2024 Market leader in pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductors 250 patents issued or pending Guiding revenue growth many times faster than the power semiconductor market





About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27335fb-d8cc-4aab-bacc-3b2a73127424