LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion to Present in Singular Research’s Emerging Growth & Value Webinar, Thurs. Feb. 22nd at 12:15pm ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance service solutions, announced it will participate in Singular Research’s Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders Webinar on Thursday, February 22nd at 12:15pm ET. Registration for the webinar is free and open to all investors.

CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will provide an overview presentation on the company, its value proposition, competitive position and cross-selling synergies, followed by an investor Q&A session. Management will also be available for virtual investor meetings that day.

Date/Time: Thursday, February 22nd at 12:15pm ET
URL: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4968006287501616479
   

Singular Research is a trusted provider of independent research on micro and small cap companies. Since inception in 2004, Singular Research has been dedicated to providing unbiased, performance-based research that instills trust and comfort in clients. Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and under-covered. This niche focus allows Singular Research to provide exciting opportunities to boost return on investment (ROI) and alpha for its clients. Singular Research is independent and solely committed to equity research.

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com


