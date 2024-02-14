Tyton Partners Promotes Catherine Shaw, Kate Sutherland, and Shlomy Kattan to Managing Director

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, a leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, is pleased to announce the promotions of Catherine Shaw, Kate Sutherland, and Shlomy Kattan to the role of Managing Director in recognition of their exemplary leadership in strategy consulting, as well as their dedication to and impact on the field of education.



Each of these industry leaders brings a wealth of expertise and experience to their work with investors, institutions, education companies, non-profit organizations, and more. As engaged and active members of the sector, they can often be found pushing industry-level conversations forward in K-12, higher education and impact conferences, interviews for industry publications, and podcasts. Their thought leadership, in combination with their extensive accomplishments in client delivery, business development, and firm development, makes them valuable assets not just to Tyton Partners but to the field of education as a whole.

Catherine Shaw brings a unique blend of experience in education, strategy consulting, and technology to her role. During her 10 years in CPG and TMT strategy consulting, Cathy felt a drawn to mission-oriented spaces before becoming a strategic operator at Interfolio and EAB, serving as an adjunct at Georgia State University, and playing multiple other roles in the evolving landscape of higher education. She holds two patents for products she’s developed and enjoys tracking how innovation in technology impacts the education ecosystem.

At Tyton Partners, Cathy has:

Led numerous projects in the higher education space, such as supporting grant making strategy for a technology-focused foundation and advising on a service-to-product pivot strategy for an influential non-profit in post-secondary education.

Spearheaded industry-leading projects and publications on Generative AI in teaching and learning in higher education.

Driven several of higher education’s top research projects in recent years, including Listening to Learners 2023, making essential market measurements readily available and actionable.

Been featured as a speaker at multiple conferences and podcasts, including EdUp, AAC&U, EDUCAUSE, CISOA, Anthology Together, and more.

Played a pivotal role in fostering an inclusive and supportive company culture, through mentoring and serving as a Talent Management Lead, at Tyton Partners.



Kate Sutherland brings extensive experience as a growth leader in higher education, in addition to her multifaceted background in state government, consulting, and software development. During her tenure as Vice President at Regis College, Kate oversaw adult learner degrees, launching 15 programs and doubling enrollment. Kate's strategic leadership included opening a satellite campus and guiding a long-term planning process with the board. An autism advocate, Kate helped launch and continues to serve as a mentor at Multiplehub.org, an ecosystem for early-stage autism technology companies.

At Tyton Partners, Kate has:

Worked with higher education institutions across the sector – public and private, small and large, traditional and on-line focused – to provide actionable approaches to evolve their portfolios, grow into new markets, and adjust their enrollment strategy.

Developed industry best practices in working with institutions to partner together in a way that respects their histories and missions.

Advised companies and non-profits across the K-12 and higher education sectors, including technology companies and publishers, on product and go-to-market strategies to expand into new categories of learners.



Dr. Shlomy Kattan brings over 20 years of leadership at the intersection of innovation and social impact. As a social entrepreneur, strategy consultant, impact investor, and non-profit executive, he has advised investors, foundations, and non-profits, focusing on the role of education and workforce development in driving economic equity. Shlomy was formerly the Chief Advancement Officer at the XPRIZE Foundation, where he led the organization’s comprehensive fundraising efforts and led the Foundations Learning and Social Impact practice area. With a PhD from UC Berkeley, Shlomy also serves on multiple Governing Boards of education non-profits in the United States and Israel.

At Tyton Partners, Shlomy has:

Focused on strategy, market development, business transformation, and measurement and evaluation projects for philanthropic foundations and non-profit clients.

Led large-scale engagements in K-12 and workforce development, including the measurement and evaluation of an education-to-career initiative with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a research initiative on driving greater equity in the adoption of education savings accounts, and an impact scaling strategy with a non-profit education R&D client.

Played a key role in resetting the strategic direction, thought leadership, and catalyzation of work as a leader of the Impact team.

Positioned Tyton in the mission end of the 'mission to market' spectrum.

"These well-deserved promotions reflect Tyton Partners' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Catherine Shaw, Kate Sutherland, and Shlomy Kattan embody our core values, bringing unparalleled expertise and vision to our leadership team. Their elevation is a testament to their outstanding contributions in driving positive change and shaping the future of education consulting. As we embrace this new chapter, we look forward to the continued impact they will undoubtedly have on Tyton Partners and the education sector at large." - Adam Newman, Founder and Managing Partner, Tyton Partners.

To learn more about Tyton Partners’ newest Managing Directors, their accomplishments, or to find a time to share perspectives and insights over coffee, please contact us below.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in New York City and Boston, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at www.tytonpartners.com.

To learn more about Tyton Partners’ newest Managing Directors, their accomplishments, or to find a time to share perspectives and insights over coffee, please contact us at info@tytonpartners.com. For media inquiries, contact: Zoe Wright-Neil Tyton Partners, Director of Marketing and Business Development zwrightneil@tytonpartners.com