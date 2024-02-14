Canalytica Corp. is Approved by the Government of Canada for the Procurement Canada Supply Arrangement List

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canalytica Corp., a leading consulting firm renowned for its exceptional expertise in quality assurance, regulatory compliance and organizational excellence, proudly announces its acceptance into the Procurement Canada, Supply Arrangement List. This significant achievement solidifies Canalytica's position as a trusted partner for government agencies seeking business consulting, project management services, and business services.

ProServices Stream Approval

Stream 4 – Business Services

Courseware Developer

Operations Support Specialist

Technical Writer



Stream 5/10 – Project Management Services

Organizational Development Consultant

Project Planner

Stream 9 – Business Consulting/Change Management

Organizational Development Consultant

Business Process Consultant

Change Management Consultant



Background

Procurement Canada, the agency responsible for overseeing the ProService’s Supply Arrangement List, rigorously evaluates companies to ensure they meet the highest standards of security, excellence and reliability. Canalytica Corp.'s successful placement in this elite program underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering superior services and its ability to meet the rigorous requirements set forth by the Government of Canada.

"We are honored to have been accepted into the ProService’s Supply Arrangement List, with the support of Procurement Canada," said Giselle Barona, VP at Canalytica Corp. "This achievement is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional consulting services and our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity."

Through its inclusion in the ProService’s Supply Arrangement List, Canalytica Corp. gains access to a streamlined procurement process, allowing for increased participation in government tenders and contracts. Leveraging its extensive experience and expertise, Canalytica is poised to deliver tailored solutions to address the unique challenges faced by Canadian government agencies.

"We are excited about the opportunities this program will bring and look forward to partnering with government clients to achieve their objectives," added Giselle Barona, VP at Canalytica.

With its acceptance into the ProService’s Supply Arrangement List, Canalytica further solidifies its position as a leading provider of consulting services in the public sector. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and personalized attention to every client, ensuring their success in achieving their goals.

About Canalytica:

Canalytica is an Indigenous-owned consulting firm specializing in providing expert guidance in the cannabis, psychedelics, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. With a dedication to fostering responsible growth and innovation, Canalytica supports clients in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and achieving excellence in their respective fields.

For additional details, kindly visit us at https://canalytica.ca and stay connected with us on LinkedIn for future updates.

Media Contact:

Susan Myers, Client Specialist

info@canalytica.ca

www.canalytica.ca

(647) 694-4017

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.