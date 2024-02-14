Submit Release
Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $56.6 million, in line with previous guidance
  • Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $22.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million
  • Achieved breakeven adjusted EBITDA and generated positive operating cash flow for the fourth quarter
  • Successfully launched the Apollo platform for general commercial use in early 2024
  • Expecting modest revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA profitability, and positive operating cash flow for the full year 2024

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We experienced a healthy peak season, with year-over-year growth in impressions and double-digit growth in high-margin consumable sales.” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Samuel continued, “This growth, combined with improvements to our operating efficiency and working capital position, drove us to positive adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations in the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “Despite a challenging operating environment in 2023, we made progress in further diversifying our customer base, established our MAX technology as the new industry standard, and completed a successful beta program for the Apollo. As we enter 2024, while we continue to anticipate macroeconomics headwinds to weigh on our sales cycle, we are focused on leveraging our key drivers to achieve modest revenue growth for the full year. In the first quarter we have taken further actions to restructure and realign our operating expenses with the current market environment. This puts us on solid footing to generate adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive operating cash flow for the full year.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $56.6 million compared with $63.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.
  • GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 25.8% compared with 33.7% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 36.4% in the prior year period.
  • GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $42.4 million compared with $38.1 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 8.7% to $30.1 million compared with the prior year period.
  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.9 million, or ($0.48) per basic share, compared with net loss of $35.4 million, or ($0.71) per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.13) per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.3% compared with -9.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $219.8 million compared with $271.5 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenues.
  • GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2023 was 30.5% compared with 35.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 38.4% compared with 38.2% in the prior year.
  • GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2023 were $154.5 million compared with $166.4 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 12.3% to $127.7 million compared with the prior year.
  • GAAP net loss for the full year 2023 was $64.4 million, or ($1.31) per basic share, compared with net loss of $79.1 million, or ($1.59) per basic share, for the full year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full year 2023 was $20.4 million, or ($0.42) per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $32.6 million, or ($0.66) per basic share, for the full year 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year 2023 was $30.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.8 million for the full year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 was -14.0% compared with -11.3% for the full year 2022.

First Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $43 million to $48 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between –16% to –26% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247. The conference confirmation code is 13744080.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13744080. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 28, 2024. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contact:                                                        
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com


 
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
         
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,605     $ 104,597  
Short-term bank deposit     235,600       275,033  
Marketable securities     57,292       20,380  
Trade receivables, net     93,632       67,360  
Inventory     67,712       89,415  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     28,546       22,054  
Total current assets     522,387       578,839  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Marketable securities     223,203       245,970  
Deposits and other long-term assets     8,209       5,927  
Severance pay fund     283       274  
Property,plant and equipment, net     50,905       60,463  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,782       27,139  
Intangible assets, net     7,647       9,890  
Goodwill     29,164       29,164  
Total long-term assets     343,193       378,827  
         
Total assets     865,580       957,666  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Trade payables     6,936       14,833  
Employees and payroll accruals     12,121       14,255  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     2,158       5,701  
Operating lease liabilities     4,345       4,989  
Other payables and accrued expenses     23,814       25,592  
Total current liabilities     49,374       65,370  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Accrued severance pay     1,080       1,223  
Operating lease liabilities     19,261       21,035  
Other long-term liabilities     198       1,216  
Total long-term liabilities     20,539       23,474  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     795,667       868,822  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 865,580     $ 957,666  
         


 
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
 		  Audited
               
Revenues              
Products $ 43,573     $ 49,795     $ 161,045     $ 222,502  
Services   13,012       13,503       58,741       49,016  
Total revenues   56,585       63,298       219,786       271,518  
               
Cost of revenues              
Products   23,125       29,026       91,516       125,935  
Services   18,888       12,923       61,313       49,083  
Total cost of revenues   42,013       41,949       152,829       175,018  
               
Gross profit   14,572       21,349       66,957       96,500  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development, net   12,033       13,251       50,060       56,026  
Sales and marketing   17,909       16,150       66,836       71,067  
General and administrative   12,449       8,657       37,592       39,289  
Total operating expenses   42,391       38,058       154,488       166,382  
               
Operating loss   (27,819 )     (16,709 )     (87,531 )     (69,882 )
               
Financial income, net   5,424       5,052       24,150       13,382  
Loss before taxes on income   (22,395 )     (11,657 )     (63,381 )     (56,500 )
               
Taxes on income   539       23,703       970       22,565  
Net loss $ (22,934 )   $ (35,360 )   $ (64,351 )   $ (79,065 )
               
Basic loss per share $ (0.48 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (1.31 )   $ (1.59 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing basic net loss per share   48,231,916       49,913,898       49,160,266       49,791,659  
               
               
Diluted net loss per share $ (0.48 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (1.31 )   $ (1.59 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing diluted net loss per share   48,231,916       49,913,898       49,160,266       49,791,659  
               


     
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.    
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS    
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues $ 56,585     $ 63,298     $ 219,786     $ 271,518  
               
               
GAAP cost of revenues $ 42,013     $ 41,949     $ 152,829     $ 175,018  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (545 )     (543 )     (2,356 )     (2,185 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (447 )     (408 )     (1,758 )     (1,676 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)   (260 )     (266 )     (1,053 )     (1,402 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3)   (160 )     (160 )     (640 )     (640 )
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2)   -       -       -       (663 )
Restructuring expenses (4)   (11,501 )     (305 )     (11,590 )     (701 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 29,100     $ 40,267     $ 135,432     $ 167,751  
               
               
GAAP gross profit $ 14,572     $ 21,349     $ 66,957     $ 96,500  
Gross profit adjustments   12,913       1,682       17,397       7,267  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,485     $ 23,031     $ 84,354     $ 103,767  
               
               
GAAP operating expenses $ 42,391     $ 38,058     $ 154,488     $ 166,382  
Share-based compensation (1)   (4,653 )     (4,264 )     (18,475 )     (18,788 )
Acquisition related expenses (2)   -       -       -       (512 )
Intangible assets amortization (3)   (93 )     (138 )     (550 )     (501 )
Restructuring expenses (4)   (7,579 )     (711 )     (7,785 )     (992 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,066     $ 32,945     $ 127,678     $ 145,589  
               
               
GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,424     $ 5,052     $ 24,150     $ 13,382  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   1,579       285       378       (3,123 )
Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 7,003     $ 5,337     $ 24,528     $ 10,259  
               
               
GAAP Taxes on income $ 539     $ 23,703     $ 970     $ 22,565  
Non-cash deferred tax income (expenses) $ 88     $ (10,234 )   $ 666     $ (10,014 )
Non-recurring tax payment (a) $ -     $ (11,485 )   $ -     $ (11,485 )
Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 627     $ 1,984     $ 1,636     $ 1,066  
               
               
GAAP net loss $ (22,934 )   $ (35,360 )   $ (64,351 )   $ (79,065 )
Share-based compensation (1)   5,645       5,215       22,589       22,649  
Acquisition related expenses (2)   -       -       -       512  
Intangible assets amortization (3)   513       564       2,243       2,543  
Restructuring expenses (4)   19,080       1,016       19,375       1,693  
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2)   -       -       -       663  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   1,579       285       378       (3,123 )
Non-cash deferred tax expenses (income)   (88 )     10,234       (666 )     10,014  
Non-recurring tax payment (a)   -       11,485       -       11,485  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,795     $ (6,561 )   $ (20,432 )   $ (32,629 )
               
GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.48 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (1.31 )   $ (1.59 )
               
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.08     $ (0.13 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.66 )
               
Weighted average number of shares              
               
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share   48,231,916       49,913,898       49,160,266       49,791,659  
               
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share   50,094,714       49,913,898       49,160,266       49,791,659  
               
               
(1) Share-based compensation              
Cost of product revenues $ 545     $ 543     $ 2,356     $ 2,185  
Cost of service revenues $ 447       408       1,758       1,676  
Research and development $ 1,329       1,340       5,759       5,312  
Sales and marketing $ 1,635       1,693       6,689       7,361  
General and administrative $ 1,689       1,231       6,027       6,115  
  $ 5,645     $ 5,215     $ 22,589     $ 22,649  
(2) Acquisition related expenses              
Cost of product revenues   -       -       -       663  
General and administrative $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 512  
  $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 1,175  
(3) Intangible assets amortization              
Cost of product revenues $ 260     $ 266     $ 1,053     $ 1,402  
Cost of service revenues $ 160       160       640       640  
Sales and marketing $ 93       138       550       501  
  $ 513     $ 564     $ 2,243     $ 2,543  
               
(4) Restructuring expenses              
Cost of product revenues $ 5,569     $ 305     $ 5,658     $ 689  
Cost of service revenues $ 5,932       -       5,932       12  
Research and development $ 860       137       880       201  
Sales and marketing $ 2,744       487       2,930       675  
General and administrative $ 3,975       87       3,975       116  
  $ 19,080     $ 1,016     $ 19,375     $ 1,693  
               
(a) Attributed to tax settlement with the Israeli Tax Authority
               


 
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) Audited
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net loss $ (22,934 )   $ (35,360 )   $ (64,351 )   $ (79,065 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,287       4,399       14,700       13,565  
Restructuring and other charges   19,080       -       19,080       -  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues   4,841       4,339       13,842       22,500  
Share-based compensation   5,645       5,215       22,589       22,649  
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net   83       373       756       1,820  
Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities   93       -       134       10  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net   6,557       (3,673 )     (19,220 )     (15,891 )
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses   (5,040 )     (2,501 )     (6,492 )     (8,635 )
Inventory   4,521       (2,437 )     11,028       (29,004 )
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net   1,544       229       (179 )     (2,918 )
Deferred taxes   -       11,523       -       8,530  
Deposits and other long term assets   (103 )     (1,859 )     (2,282 )     (4,251 )
Trade payables   (2,902 )     (9,068 )     (6,491 )     (26,948 )
Employees and payroll accruals   (2,294 )     (2,222 )     (1,089 )     (7,674 )
Deferred revenues and advances from customers   (1,339 )     107       (4,990 )     (1,426 )
Other payables and accrued expenses   (8,357 )     (8,873 )     (10,547 )     7,190  
Accrued severance pay, net   (14 )     43       (152 )     (237 )
Other long - term liabilities   (74 )     330       (1,018 )     13  
Loss (gain) from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment   -       (142 )     -       425  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,594     $ (39,577 )   $ (34,682 )   $ (99,347 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (934 )   $ (5,776 )   $ (7,006 )   $ (18,042 )
Investment in equity securities   -       (193 )     -       (820 )
Acquisition of intangible assets   -       (73 )     -       (308 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   -       -       -       71  
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired   -       -       -       (14,654 )
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net   (15,505 )     85,089       39,433       (265,865 )
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities   -       -       7,240       1,945  
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   6,300       6,500       20,522       27,898  
Investment in marketable securities   (9,526 )     (8,135 )     (33,977 )     (137,500 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (19,665 )   $ 77,412     $ 26,212     $ (407,275 )
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Exercise of employee stock options $ -     $ 159     $ 293     $ 619  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes   (608 )     (90 )     (1,045 )     (951 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares   (19,004 )     -       (55,770 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (19,612 )   $ 69     $ (56,522 )   $ (332 )
               
               
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (36,683 )   $ 37,904     $ (64,992 )   $ (506,954 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   76,288       66,693       104,597       611,551  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 39,605     $ 104,597     $ 39,605     $ 104,597  
               
               
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment on credit   314       1,692       314       1,692  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment   -       5,248       531       6,792  
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory   131       -       865       -  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets   (3,250 )     408       2,559       7,585  
               



       
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
GAAP Revenues   $ 56,585     $ 63,298     $ 219,786     $ 271,518  
                 
GAAP Net Loss     (22,934 )     (35,360 )     (64,351 )     (79,065 )
Taxes on income     539       23,703       970       22,565  
Financial income     (5,424 )     (5,052 )     (24,150 )     (13,382 )
Share-based compensation     5,645       5,215       22,589       22,649  
Intangible assets amortization     513       564       2,243       2,543  
Acquisition related expenses     -       -       -       512  
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory   -       -       -       663  
Restructuring expenses     19,080       1,016       19,375       1,693  
Non-GAAP Operating Loss     (2,581 )     (9,914 )     (43,324 )     (41,822 )
Depreciation     2,774       3,835       12,457       11,022  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 193     $ (6,079 )   $ (30,867 ) $ (30,800 )

