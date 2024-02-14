Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,440 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare Simulation Market is Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Simulation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is propelled by the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments and a growing emphasis on patient safety. Nonetheless, the inadequate design of medical simulators hinders market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1156

Healthcare Simulation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details
Market Revenue in 2023 $2.3 billion
Estimated Value by 2028 $5.2 billion
Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.7%
Market Size Available for 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2023-2028
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, End User
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa
Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
Key Market Opportunity Increasing recognition of simulation training in developing economies
Key Market Driver Growing emphasis on ensuring patient safety

This report provides segmentation of the healthcare simulation market based on product & service, technology, end user, and region.

The largest segment in the healthcare simulation market, based on product & service, is expected to be the healthcare simulation anatomical models. This dominance is driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of high-fidelity products and a growing demand for primary care services during the forecast period. These models provide a realistic representation of human anatomy, allowing healthcare professionals and students to practice various procedures, surgeries, and interventions in a controlled and risk-free environment.

The academic institutes segment secured the most significant share in the healthcare simulation market based on end users. This dominance is a result of the increased demand for virtual tutors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a gradual shift away from traditional learning approaches. These institutions, including medical schools, nursing programs, and allied health training centers, rely heavily on simulation technology to enhance the practical skills of students and prepare them for real-world clinical scenarios.

Furthermore, prospective growth opportunities for participants in the healthcare simulation market are anticipated in emerging Asian markets, notably China and India. The expansion in the APAC region is primarily propelled by factors like a heightened emphasis on medical education, training, research, patient safety, and the escalating heaaslthcare expenditure.

Buy a Healthcare Simulation Industry Report (305 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1156

Healthcare Simulation market major players covered in the report, such as:

  • CAE (Canada)
  • Laerdal Medical (Norway)
  • Gaumard Scientific Co. (US)
  • Limbs & Things (UK)
  • Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)
  • Kyoto Kagaku (Japan)
  • Mentice AB (Sweden)
  • Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK)
  • Simulab Corp. (US)
  • Simulaids (US)
  • Operative Experience Inc. (US)
  • Cardionics Inc. (US)
  • VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)
  • Altay Scientific (Italy)
  • IngMar Medical (US)
  • TruCorp Ltd. (Ireland)
  • Medical-X (Netherlands)
  • KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany)
  • Simendo B.V. (Netherlands)
  • VRMagic Holding AG (Germany)
  • Symgery (Canada)
  • HRV Simulation (France)
  • Synaptive Medical (Canada)
  • Inovus Medical (UK)
  • and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1156

The study categorizes healthcare simulation market based on product & service, technology, end user at the regional and global levels.

Global Healthcare Simulation Market, by Segment

Healthcare Simulation Market, By Product & Service

  • Medical Simulation Anatomical Models
    • Patient Simulators
      • By Type
        • High Fidelity Simulators
        • Medium Fidelity Simulators
        • Low Fidelity Simulators
      • By Application
        • Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators
        • Gynecology Simulators
        • Cardiovascular Simulators
        • Orthopedic Simulators
        • Spine Surgical Simulators
        • Endovascular Simulators
        • Others
      • Task Trainer
      • Interventional/Surgical Simulators
        • Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators
        • Gynecology Simulators
        • Cardiovascular Simulators
        • Orthopedic Simulators
        • Spine Surgical Simulators
        • Endovascular Simulators
        • Other urgical Simulators
      • Ultrasound Simulators
      • Dental Simulators
      • Eye Simulators
  • Web-Based Simulation
  • Medical Simulation Software
    • Simulation Training Services
    • Vendor Based Training
    • Education Societies
    • Custom Consulting Services

Healthcare Simulation Market, By Technology

  • Introduction
  • Virtual Patient Simulation
  • 3D Printing
  • Procedural Rehearsal Technology

Healthcare Simulation Market, By End User

  • Introduction
  • Academic institutes
  • Hospitals
  • Military Organizations
  • Other End Users

Global Healthcare Simulation Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • RoE
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • RoLATAM
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • RoMEA

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1156

Key Market Stakeholders:

  • Academic medical centers
  • Government research organizations
  • Hospitals and clinics
  • Military organizations
  • Research and consulting firms
  • Simulation training service providers
  • Medical device companies
  • Medical simulator manufacturing companies
  • Medical simulator service providers
  • Regulatory bodies
  • Insurers
  • Credentialing organizations
  • Professional societies

Report Objectives:

  • To define, describe, and forecast the global healthcare simulation market by product & service, technology, end user, and region
  • To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
  • To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall healthcare simulation market
  • To assess the healthcare simulation market with regard to Porter’s Five Forces, regulatory landscape, value chain, ecosystem map, patent protection and key stakeholder’s buying criteria
  • To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
  • To forecast the size of the healthcare simulation market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
  • To profile the key players in the healthcare simulation market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares
  • To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions; expansions; product launches and enhancements; and R&D activities in the healthcare simulation market

Related Reports:

Healthcare Education Market

Healthcare IT Market

Medical Image Analysis Software Market

Surgical Robots Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-medical-simulation-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-medical-simulation.asp


About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Healthcare Simulation Market is Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more