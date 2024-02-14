Trawick International Acquires Controlling Stake in UK-based Greenlight Insurance

MIAMI and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings , LLC, an industry-leading international insurance company, announced it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Greenlight Insurance Services Limited, pursuant to which it agreed to acquire a controlling stake in the firm’s issued share capital.



Greenlight Insurance, established in 1996 by brothers and vehicle enthusiasts Tony and Neil Fehily, provides cover for high-performance, cherished, collectors, motorsport, and modified vehicles. The company also provides motor insurance cover to expatriates, under their Eaglesure brand. Focusing on these harder-to-place risks, Greenlight provides superior cover, service, and technical knowledge that is hard to replicate in these niche markets.

Greenlight joins the Trawick family of companies operating worldwide. Additional Trawick brands serving the diverse needs of globally mobile consumers and partners include Trawick International (US, Canada, UK, Europe, and the Cayman Islands), SureGo Administrative Services, and Tuman Global Solutions. The investment in Greenlight further diversifies the Trawick portfolio and strengthens the company’s position in the UK.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented, "Trawick is in an unprecedented period of expansion. Investing in Greenlight helps accelerate the company’s strategy of growth and diversification, and I am thrilled that the remarkable team at Greenlight was open to a partnership. Their business interests and innovative culture align with ours, and the affiliation is certain to be mutually beneficial."

Tony Fehily, Managing Director, Greenlight Insurance, added, "I am delighted that Trawick International has taken an interest in Greenlight. We believe the partnership will strengthen Greenlight's market position and create many opportunities in the future. Due to the complementary nature of our two businesses, it was an easy decision for us to join forces with Trawick and I look forward to our future endeavors together."

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com.

About Greenlight Insurance Services Limited

Greenlight Insurance is a specialist vehicle insurance provider established in Billericay, Essex, UK in 1996. The company, a coverholder at Lloyd’s, acts as an Independent Insurance Intermediary, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 548036). It offers a wide range of niche vehicle insurance products to specialist vehicle owners across the UK. For more, visit greenlightinsurance.co.uk .

