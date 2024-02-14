Bakery Processing Equipment Market Projected to Grow at $18.7 Bn by 2026: Business Opportunities & Major Key Players

Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Players looking to enter bakery processing equipment industry face stiff competition from the local manufacturers, as well as importers from cheaper sources such as China. Providing niche products.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global bakery processing equipment market size was $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Continuous technological advancements in the global bakery processing equipment market are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the near future. Major players in the market are already shifting their focus toward innovation and technological advancements to maintain competitiveness and garner major market share. For example, in 2016, the ovens produced under the low-energy ovens project use advanced infrared technology. The technology aids in energy reduction by 20–40% during the bakery process and a gain in time of up to 70%. Furthermore, introduction of new heating technologies, interactive oven interfaces, high-speed convection ovens, and ventless ovens is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion. Such advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are using enhanced equipment to meet the increased demand owing to surge in demand for bakery equipment. Bakery equipment is now witnessing rapidly evolving technological changes ranging from materials to safety and ergonomics. Spiral-style mixers are now being extensively used owing to multiple benefits including high capacity processing into breads reduced oxidation of dough and over-mixing. Furthermore, automatic timers are now being deployed with mixers that could process dough without supervision. Continuous innovation in ovens have led to invention of probes, rotating racks, and microprocessor controls providing even bakery along with precise temperature & humidity levels control in the due course of bakery.

As a result, an unprecedented control over browning, crust and texture can be achieved with the help of precision control systems. In addition, compact machines aid turning dough into loaves or shaped rolls, enhancing productive and reducing labor work and risk of repetitive stress injuries. Puff pastry, pie crusts, or pizza crusts are now quickly rolled by dough sheeters having same advantages as that of compact machines.

The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. By product type, the global market is studied across ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Findings of the Study:

➣Asia-Pacific leads in terms of revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

➣The ovens & proofers segment generates highest revenue in the bakery processing equipment market analysis.

➣In 2018, based on application, bread products accounted for about 40% of the global bakery processing equipment market share. However, the cookies and biscuits segments is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 9.0%, during the forecast period.

➣In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.8% during the bakery processing equipment market forecast.

📍Some of the key players operating in global bakery processing equipment market includes

➣Paul Mueller Company

➣BUHLER AG

➣EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD

➣GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

➣Welbilt Inc.

➣Ali Group Srl

➣Breville Group

➣The Middleby Corporation

➣JBT Corporation

➣Heat and Control, Inc.

