VPG Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month Results

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $89.5 million decreased 7.0% from a year ago

Gross profit margin was 43.0%, as compared to 41.2% a year ago

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 43.0%, as compared to 41.5% a year ago

Operating margin was 13.4%, as compared to 13.6% reported a year ago

Adjusted operating margin* was 13.6%, as compared to 14.0% reported a year ago

Diluted net earnings per share were $0.31, as compared to $0.65 reported a year ago

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.61, as compared to $0.76 reported a year ago

EBITDA* was $13.4 million with an EBITDA margin* of 15.0%

Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.5%

Cash from operating activities was $18.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $13.5 million

2023 Full Year Highlights:

Revenues of $355.0 million decreased 2.1% year-over-year

Gross profit margin was 42.3%, as compared to 41.3% a year ago

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 42.4%, as compared to 41.8% a year ago

Operating margin was 11.8%, as compared to 12.1% reported last year

Adjusted operating margin* was 12.4%, as compared to 13.0% reported last year

Diluted net earnings per share were $1.88, as compared to $2.63 reported a year ago

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $2.17, as compared to $2.62 reported a year ago

EBITDA* was $57.7 million with an EBITDA margin* of 16.2%

Adjusted EBITDA* was $60.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.0%

Cash from operating activities was $45.9 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $30.8 million

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We achieved solid financial results and record adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2023, despite a more challenging macro environment in the second half of the year. For the fourth quarter, we grew revenue 4.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, and delivered adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.61. Reflecting our strong cash flow, we delivered adjusted EBITDA* of $16.5 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.5%, and $13.5 million of adjusted free cash flow*. We continued to deploy our capital to create stockholder value in the fourth quarter with $4.7 million of stock repurchases and the $22.0 million repayment of our revolving credit facility that is expected to significantly reduce interest expense in 2024.

Fourth quarter bookings of $75.2 million declined 2.2% sequentially. While orders in our Measurement Systems segment declined due to timing of customer projects, orders in our Sensors and Weighing Solutions segment grew slightly, reflecting a modestly improved business environment. We expect to see further improvement in the second half of 2024 given our expanding pipeline of long-term opportunities for our precision measurement and sensor technologies, as we engage new and existing customers with solutions that make the world safer, smarter, and more productive."

The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $4.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $25.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The fourth fiscal quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $10.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $29.7 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $35.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Segment Performance

The Sensors segment revenues of $34.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 5.7% from the prior year of $36.3 million and increased 5.3% sequentially from $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications, and in our Avionics, Military and Space ("AMS") market, and in our General Industrial market, which offset higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market. Sequentially, the increase in revenues primarily reflected higher precision resistor sales in the Test and Measurement market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment of 40.2% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 was higher compared to 37.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, and higher compared to 35.9% in the third fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to favorable foreign exchange rates and improved manufacturing efficiencies, which offset the impact of lower volume. Sequentially, the increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher volume and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $30.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 8.0% from $33.1 million in the prior year and increased 5.1% from $29.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower revenues in our Industrial Weighing market and lower revenues from OEM customers for precision agriculture applications in our Other market segment. The sequential increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased revenues from OEM customers for precision agriculture and construction applications in our Other market segment and higher revenue in our General Industrial market, partially offset by lower sales in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 35.6% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, an increase compared to 33.4% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, and a decrease compared to 38.7% in the third fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to increased selling prices, favorable foreign currency exchange rates, and manufacturing efficiencies, partially offset by lower volume. Sequentially, the decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to a reduction in inventory and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by higher volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 of $24.8 million decreased 7.5% from $26.8 million in the prior year and increased 2.0% sequentially from $24.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") and KELK products to the steel market and lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS") products to the Transportation market, which was partially offset by higher sales of DTS products to the AMS market. The sequential increase in revenue was primarily attributable to higher sales of DTS products to the AMS market, which was partially offset by lower sales of DSI and KELK products to the Steel market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 56.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, compared to 55.9% (or 56.8% adjusted to exclude the $0.2 million purchasing accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, and compared to 53.6% (or 54.5% adjusted to exclude the $0.2 million of purchasing accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) from the third fiscal quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, the decline in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the higher adjusted gross profit margin* in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected higher volume and favorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

“For the first fiscal quarter of 2024 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2023 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million,” said Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($18.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($5.3 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2023 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($45.9 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($15.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.1 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenues $ 89,528 $ 96,240 Costs of products sold 51,032 56,542 Gross profit 38,496 39,698 Gross profit margin 43.0 % 41.2 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 26,356 26,461 Restructuring costs 129 188 Operating income 12,011 13,049 Operating margin 13.4 % 13.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (779 ) (876 ) Other (2,509 ) (1,448 ) Other expense - net (3,288 ) (2,324 ) Income before taxes 8,723 10,725 Income tax expense 4,403 1,884 Net earnings 4,320 8,841 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 93 7 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 4,227 $ 8,834 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.31 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.31 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,509 13,579 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,604 13,677





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenues $ 355,048 $ 362,580 Costs of products sold 204,706 212,978 Gross profit 150,342 149,602 Gross profit margin 42.3 % 41.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 106,828 104,285 Restructuring costs 1,560 1,518 Operating income 41,954 43,799 Operating margin 11.8 % 12.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,974 ) (2,269 ) Other 456 3,558 Other (expense) income - net (3,518 ) 1,289 Income before taxes 38,436 45,088 Income tax expense 12,426 8,535 Net earnings 26,010 36,553 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 303 490 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 25,707 $ 36,063 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.89 $ 2.65 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.88 $ 2.63 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,574 13,628 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,653 13,688





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,965 $ 88,562 Accounts receivable 56,438 60,068 Inventories: Raw materials 33,973 31,852 Work in process 26,594 26,401 Finished goods 27,572 26,407 Inventories 88,139 84,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,520 18,516 Total current assets 243,062 251,806 Property and equipment: Land 4,154 4,117 Buildings and improvements 72,952 71,613 Machinery and equipment 131,738 125,301 Software 9,619 9,539 Construction in progress 11,379 10,075 Accumulated depreciation (139,206 ) (133,518 ) Property and equipment, net 90,636 87,127 Goodwill 45,734 45,544 Intangible assets, net 44,634 48,217 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,953 24,342 Other assets 20,547 19,706 Total assets $ 471,566 $ 476,742





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 11,698 $ 13,792 Payroll and related expenses 18,971 21,966 Other accrued expenses 22,427 20,306 Income taxes 4,524 4,064 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,004 4,208 Total current liabilities 61,624 64,336 Long-term debt 31,856 60,799 Deferred income taxes 3,490 4,212 Operating lease liabilities 22,625 20,043 Other liabilities 14,770 13,053 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 7,276 7,777 Total liabilities 141,641 170,220 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 1,330 1,325 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (17,460 ) (11,504 ) Capital in excess of par value 202,672 201,164 Retained earnings 182,066 156,359 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,869 ) (40,900 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 329,842 306,547 Noncontrolling interests 83 (25 ) Total equity 329,925 306,522 Total liabilities and equity $ 471,566 $ 476,742





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Years ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Operating activities Net earnings $ 26,010 $ 36,553 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,550 15,353 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 75 (117 ) Gain on sale of short term investment (14 ) — Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary — 191 Share-based compensation expense 2,290 2,439 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 2,099 1,650 Deferred income taxes (156 ) (2,040 ) Foreign currency impacts and other items 660 (3,915 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 3,794 (4,777 ) Inventories (4,898 ) (11,943 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,172 (2,808 ) Trade accounts payable (2,658 ) 889 Other current liabilities 56 3,393 Other non current assets and liabilities, net 439 (1,413 ) Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (1,526 ) (426 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,893 33,029 Investing activities Capital expenditures (15,154 ) (21,288 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 40 451 Purchase of short term investment (1,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of short term investment 1,014 — Net cash used in investing activities (15,100 ) (20,837 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving facility (29,000 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (5,915 ) (2,739 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (195 ) (457 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (825 ) (435 ) Net cash used in financing activities (35,935 ) (3,631 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 545 (4,334 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,597 ) 4,227 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 88,562 84,335 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 83,965 $ 88,562 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 2,317 $ 1,731 Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid $ 41 $ —





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands except per share data) Gross

Profit Operating

Income Net Earnings

Attributable to

VPG Stockholders Diluted

Earnings Per

share Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 As reported - GAAP 150,342 149,602 41,954 43,799 $ 25,707 $ 36,063 $ 1.88 $ 2.63 As reported - GAAP Margins 42.3 % 41.3 % 11.8 % 12.1 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 335 1,550 335 1,550 335 1,550 0.02 0.11 COVID-19 impact — 138 — 138 — 138 — 0.01 Start-up costs — 150 — 150 — 150 — 0.01 Restructuring costs — — 1,560 1,518 1,560 1,518 0.11 0.11 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss — — — — 822 (3,579 ) 0.06 (0.26 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (1,245 ) (44 ) (0.10 ) (0.01 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 150,677 $ 151,440 $ 43,849 $ 47,155 $ 29,669 $ 35,884 $ 2.17 $ 2.62 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 42.4 % 41.8 % 12.4 % 13.0 %





Gross

Profit Operating

Income Net Earnings

Attributable to

VPG Stockholders Diluted

Earnings

Per share Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 As reported - GAAP $ 38,496 $ 39,698 $ 12,011 $ 13,049 $ 4,227 $ 8,834 0.31 $ 0.65 As reported - GAAP Margins 43.0 % 41.2 % 13.4 % 13.6 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 31 240 31 240 31 240 — 0.02 Restructuring costs — — 129 188 129 188 0.01 0.01 Foreign exchange loss — — — — 2,961 1,616 0.21 0.11 Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (887 ) 452 (0.08 ) 0.03 As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 38,527 $ 39,938 $ 12,171 $ 13,477 $ 8,235 $ 10,426 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 43.0 % 41.5 % 13.6 % 14.0 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 Sensors As reported - GAAP $ 13,761 $ 13,645 $ 11,681 As reported - GAAP Margins 40.2 % 37.6 % 35.9 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 13,761 $ 13,645 $ 11,681 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.2 % 37.6 % 35.9 % Weighing Solutions As reported - GAAP $ 10,834 $ 11,043 $ 11,207 As reported - GAAP Margins 35.6 % 33.4 % 38.7 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 10,834 $ 11,043 $ 11,207 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 35.6 % 33.4 % 38.7 % Measurement Systems As reported - GAAP $ 13,906 $ 15,009 $ 13,047 As reported - GAAP Margins 56.0 % 55.9 % 53.6 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 31 240 214 As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 13,937 $ 15,249 $ 13,261 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 56.1 % 56.8 % 54.5 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 4,227 $ 8,834 $ 6,280 Interest Expense 779 876 1,119 Income tax expense 4,403 1,884 2,419 Depreciation 2,992 2,882 2,954 Amortization 999 952 880 EBITDA 13,400 $ 15,428 $ 13,652 EBITDA MARGIN 15.0 % 16.0 % 15.9 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 31 240 214 Restructuring costs 129 188 1,153 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 2,961 1,616 (1,283 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA 16,521 17,472 13,736 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 18.5 % 18.2 % 16.0 %



