SitePro™ Rentals Announces Strategic Partnership with MLB’s Texas Rangers

Dallas, TX, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals, a leading equipment rental provider with locations across the south and southeast, announced a sponsorship agreement with the reigning World Champion Texas Rangers today in efforts to bolster their brand’s rapidly growing footprint. The sponsorship agreement which includes a variety of advertising and customer engagement experiences is highlighted by the SitePro Rentals No-Hassle inning promotion.

The SitePro No-Hassle inning will be featured each time the Rangers defense executes a 1-2-3 inning – an inning where a team gets three outs in three consecutive batters, without allowing the team batting to score any runs. This year when the Rangers achieve this feat, it will be identified as a “No-Hassle” inning, aligning well with SitePro’s promise of no-hassle service, pricing and delivery to their customers.

“Achieving a 1-2-3, No-Hassle inning isn’t an easy task”, says Doug Miller, SitePro Rentals Sr. Director of Marketing. “Delivering friendly and reliable, no-hassle service to those needing to rent equipment is no easy task either. SitePro differentiates itself from the rest of the industry by its genuine commitment to better serve their customers equipment rental needs”. Fans listening to Rangers games on radio this year will hear from SitePro on both English and Spanish broadcasts. Fans attending games in person will see in-game promotions at Globe Life Field targeted to construction professionals, commercial contractors, and anyone with hard work to get done.

“SitePro is proud to partner with the Rangers. Our home office is in North Texas and we serve Rangers fans all across the South with best-in-class equipment solutions and technology,” says SitePro Rentals President Tim Rule. “Our customers appreciate the value of trusting their equipment needs to friendly, local rental pro’s like SitePro. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Rangers.”

Texas Rangers Vice President of Business Partnerships, Chad Wynn adds, “We are thrilled to bring SitePro Rentals on board as a new partner. As an equipment rental leader, SitePro’s service excellence and commitment to best in class customer experience aligns well with the Texas Rangers mission. The future is bright for SitePro and we are thrilled they are aligning with the defending World Series Champions.”

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

