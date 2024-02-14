5G Chipset Market to Surpass USD 136.38 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Global Surge in Demand for High-Speed Connectivity
Rising demand for high-speed connectivity and low latency drives the growth of the 5G Chipset Market, enabling advanced mobile applications.
Expansion of IoT, smart city initiatives, and demand for enhanced mobile broadband services fuel the adoption of 5G Chipset Market, propelling growth worldwide.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals a staggering projection for the 5G Chipset Market, estimating a climb from USD 18.68 billion in 2022 to an impressive USD 136.38 billion by 2030. This growth, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.21%
— SNS Insider Research
The 5G Chipset Market is characterized by the rapid evolution of high-performance connectivity solutions, fostering a paradigm shift in various industry verticals. The market scope encompasses the application of 5G chipsets, next-generation dedicated connectivity devices, designed to facilitate high-speed internet data transfer with minimal latency. Projections indicate substantial market growth from USD 18.68 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 136.38 billion by 2030, fueled by a remarkable 28.21% CAGR. These chipsets boast capabilities that outperform their 4G counterparts, offering 10 to 100 times higher data transfer speeds. The market caters to diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, energy, retail, and industrial automation. The report explores the increasing demand for 5G infrastructure, detailing its role in enhancing connectivity, user experiences, and operational efficiencies across a broad spectrum of industries.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Broadcom
➤ IBM
➤ Intel Corporation
➤ Nokia Corporation
➤ Samsung Electronics
➤ Mediatek
➤ Xilinx
➤ Huawei Technologies
➤ Qorvo
➤ Infineon Technologies AG
➤ Other Players
5G Chipset Market Analysis
The surge in demand for high-speed and low-latency 5G networks is reshaping the technological landscape. With a focus on developing 5G technology, the industry is poised to meet the demands of IoT, autonomous cars, smart cities, AR/VR, ultrahigh-definition content, and industrial automation. 5G's potential to create a fully connected world is evident through its heterogeneous wireless and fixed-access technology network. The 5G chipset, a cutting-edge connectivity powerhouse, outpaces its predecessors with lower latency and the ability to deliver data transfer speeds 10 to 100 times faster. The increasing reliance on this technology in consumer electronics, coupled with its potential to enhance overall operational efficiency across industries, is driving the market's exponential growth.
5G Chipset Market Segmentation Analysis
The 5G Chipset Market exhibits a diverse landscape with segmentation across various parameters, reflecting the multifaceted nature of this burgeoning industry:
On The Basis of IC Type:
➤ ASIC: Dominant in 2022 due to its compact size and lower cost.
➤ RFIC: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits cater to the transmission and reception of radio signals, forming a crucial component of 5G chipsets.
➤ Cellular IC: Exhibiting the highest CAGR, driven by demand in smartphones for low-latency, high-speed connectivity.
➤ mmWave IC: Millimeter wave Integrated Circuits enable the transmission of high-frequency signals, essential for achieving ultra-fast data speeds in 5G networks.
On The Basis of Operational Frequency:
➤ Sub 6GHz: Dominated in 2022, providing widespread coverage in urban and rural areas.
➤ Between 26 & 39 Ghz: Chipsets operating within this frequency range are integral for supporting 5G networks in the sub-6 GHz spectrum, offering improved bandwidth and network capacity.
➤ Above 39 Ghz: Chipsets operating above 39 GHz are vital for enabling mmWave technology, facilitating ultra-high-speed data transfer and unlocking the potential for applications like augmented reality and autonomous vehicles.
On The Basis of Product:
➤ Devices: 5G chipsets integrated into smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics devices, driving the proliferation of 5G connectivity among end-users.
➤ Customer Premises Equipment: Chipsets utilized in routers, modems, and other network equipment deployed at customer premises, enabling seamless connectivity and high-speed internet access.
➤ Network Infrastructure Equipment: Chipsets powering base stations, antennas, and other network infrastructure components, supporting the rollout and expansion of 5G networks.
On The Basis of Industry Vertical:
➤ Automotive & Transportation: Utilization of 5G chipsets in connected vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication applications, enhancing safety, efficiency, and mobility.
➤ Energy & Utilities: Deployment of 5G chipsets in smart grid systems, utility monitoring, and remote asset management, optimizing energy distribution and resource utilization.
➤ Healthcare: Integration of 5G chipsets in telemedicine solutions, remote patient monitoring devices, and healthcare IoT applications, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and patient care.
➤ Retail: Adoption of 5G chipsets for enhancing customer engagement, enabling personalized shopping experiences, and facilitating inventory management and supply chain optimization.
➤ Consumer Electronics: Dominated in 2020, while BFSI anticipates high CAGR from 2023 to 2030.
➤ Industrial Automation: Implementation of 5G chipsets in industrial IoT (IIoT) systems, factory automation, and predictive maintenance applications, driving efficiency, productivity, and operational excellence.
➤ Others: Diverse applications of 5G chipsets across sectors such as education, agriculture, entertainment, and public safety, showcasing the versatility and potential of this transformative technology.
This segmentation provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the varied applications and opportunities within the dynamic 5G Chipset Market, catering to the evolving needs of industries and consumers alike.
Key Regional Development
Asia Pacific leads the market, fueled by increased investment in 5G-enabled devices and base stations, especially in emerging economies like China and India. The United States is expected to witness substantial growth due to significant investments in smart technologies and high-resolution online gaming.
Key Takeaways from the 5G Chipset Market Study
➤ The 5G Chipset Market is poised to exceed USD 136.38 billion by 2030, driven by the escalating demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity.
➤ Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and Cellular Integrated Circuit (cellular IC) are pivotal in shaping the market's landscape.
➤ Asia Pacific emerges as the leader in market share, fueled by investments in 5G-enabled devices and smart manufacturing.
Key Drivers of the 5G Chipset Market
The 5G Chipset Market is propelled by a myriad of factors that are reshaping the telecommunications landscape and driving the adoption of next-generation connectivity solutions. The report of the key drivers fueling the growth of the 5G Chipset Market:
➤ Demand for High-Speed Connectivity: With the exponential growth of data consumption and the proliferation of bandwidth-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality, there is an escalating demand for high-speed connectivity solutions. 5G chipsets, with their ability to deliver significantly faster data speeds and lower latency compared to previous generations, are instrumental in meeting this burgeoning demand for ultra-fast and reliable connectivity.
➤ Emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0: The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 is driving the integration of connected devices, sensors, and machinery into various industries, creating a massive influx of data. 5G chipsets play a pivotal role in enabling the seamless communication and data exchange required for IoT deployments and smart manufacturing initiatives. With their enhanced capacity and efficiency, 5G chipsets empower industries to achieve greater automation, efficiency, and productivity.
➤ Rise of Edge Computing: The proliferation of edge computing architectures, which process data closer to the source of generation, is driving the need for low-latency connectivity solutions. 5G chipsets, with their ability to deliver ultra-low latency communication, are well-suited for supporting edge computing applications. This enables real-time processing and analysis of data at the network edge, facilitating faster decision-making and enhancing the performance of latency-sensitive applications such as autonomous vehicles and augmented reality.
➤ Deployment of Smart Cities and Infrastructure: Governments and municipalities worldwide are investing in the development of smart cities and infrastructure to improve urban living standards, enhance public services, and optimize resource utilization. 5G chipsets form the backbone of these initiatives by enabling advanced connectivity solutions for smart grids, intelligent transportation systems, public safety networks, and environmental monitoring. The high data throughput and low latency capabilities of 5G chipsets are essential for supporting the diverse array of IoT devices and sensors deployed in smart city environments.
➤ Innovation in Consumer Electronics: The rapid evolution of consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices, is driving the demand for 5G-enabled devices. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating 5G chipsets into their products to deliver enhanced connectivity experiences, improved performance, and support for advanced features such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and high-definition video streaming. This proliferation of 5G-enabled consumer devices is fueling the adoption of 5G chipsets and driving market growth.
➤ Global Standardization and Regulatory Support: Standardization efforts by international organizations such as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and regulatory initiatives aimed at spectrum allocation and licensing are driving the global adoption of 5G technology. The establishment of standardized specifications and frameworks ensures interoperability and compatibility across networks and devices, fostering market growth and facilitating seamless global connectivity.
In summary, the 5G Chipset Market is propelled by a convergence of factors including the demand for high-speed connectivity, the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0, the rise of edge computing, the deployment of smart cities and infrastructure, innovation in consumer electronics, and global standardization and regulatory support. These drivers collectively contribute to the rapid expansion of the 5G Chipset Market, unlocking new opportunities and transforming the way we connect, communicate, and interact in the digital age.
Recent Developments
➤ In November 2022, Marvell collaborated with Nokia to advance the ReefShark chipset portfolio, enhancing 5G transport capabilities.
➤ In October 2022, HFCL Limited partnered with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to design 5G outdoor small cell products, aiming for a faster rollout of 5G networks.
➤ March 2022 witnessed NXP Semiconductor's collaboration with Compal to power a new integrated small cell solution for enhanced 5G coverage.
