EU-Armenia Partnership Council meets for the fifth time in Brussels

On 13 February, the EU-Armenia Partnership Council met for the fifth time in Brussels, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“The meeting confirmed the mutual interest and commitment of the EU and Armenia to strengthen and deepen their relations based on common values. To this end, they agreed to launch work on a new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda, establishing more ambitious joint priorities for cooperation across all dimensions,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

The EU and Armenia reviewed the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and welcomed the progress achieved as outlined in the recently published Partnership Implementation Report. The Partnership Council also discussed political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law and human rights, economic, trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as migration, mobility and the prospects of launching a visa liberalisation dialogue.

The EU also announced an additional €5.5 million in humanitarian aid to support the displaced Karabakh Armenians. The parties stressed the absolute necessity of establishing durable peace and stability in the South Caucasus, says the press release.

