Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures truck cranes for Kharkiv electricity distribution system operator 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured and delivered three truck cranes, financed through a German contribution, to Kharkiv’s distribution network operator, Kharkivoblenergo.

“Kharkivoblenergo receives extensive support through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in order to enable it to restore energy supply to the population,” said a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat, which manages the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. “Kharkiv region is heavily affected by the ongoing hostilities. The truck cranes delivered are necessary for repair works at transmission lines and replacement of transformers.”

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

